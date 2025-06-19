OZEN LIFE MAADHOO Achieves Green Globe Gold Certification for Long-Term Sustainability Efforts in the Maldives

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO in the Maldives earns Green Globe Gold certification for 5+ years of sustainable efforts, including coral restoration and hydroponic farming.

At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, sustainability is woven into every aspect of our operations, from reef restoration to waste reduction.” — Malin Elisabeth Alleyne, General Manager of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded OZEN LIFE MAADHOO , a luxury resort in the Maldives, with Gold certification, validating over five years of continuous dedication to sustainable operations and environmental conservation. Nestled in the South Malé Atoll, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO offers an extraordinary blend of contemporary elegance and Maldivian charm, with overwater and beachfront villas overlooking turquoise lagoons and powder-soft beaches. By earning Gold certification, the resort has demonstrated a deep commitment to preserving the natural beauty of its surroundings through innovative and impactful initiatives.Sustainability is deeply embedded in the ethos of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. The resort prioritizes environmental protection as a key focus of its sustainability efforts, working closely with NGO partners and educating guests. To restore and conserve the marine environment, the resort has launched a coral restoration and marine conservation project, with in-house marine biologists leading the regeneration of a 300-meter section of the house reef. The resort has installed 80 coral spider frames, nurturing over 2,000 coral fragments, and collaborates with renowned NGOs such as Manta Trust, Olive Ridley Project, Parley, and Miyaru NGO to identify and protect marine species. Additionally, the resort provides educational talks for guests to promote environmental awareness.Further enhancing its marine conservation efforts, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO engages in reef cleaning and coral propagation, while offering guests a unique opportunity to marvel at vibrant marine life at its underwater restaurant, Minus Six Meters. This immersive experience fosters a deep connection with nature and inspires guests to contribute to environmental preservation.To reduce carbon emissions, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO operates one of the largest floating solar panel systems in the Maldives. The resort’s system includes 12 platforms with 720 solar panels and an additional 1,095 rooftop panels, collectively contributing to approximately 30% of the resort’s total energy demand. The resort also conserves water by using a sewage treatment plant (STP) to treat and recycle water for use in its gardens. Additionally, the resort has installed aerators on taps to minimize wastage, and equipped showerheads in staff accommodations with extra filters to enhance water efficiency.OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has embraced a Zero Waste to Landfill initiative, significantly reducing its contribution to landfills by implementing advanced waste management technology that processes and reduces waste. The resort’s automatic organic waste composter processes 2.5 to 3 tons of wet kitchen waste and converts it into 1.5 tons of fertilizer each week. To further reduce waste, the resort uses in-vessel shredders to convert garden clippings into organic compost and employs a glass bottle shredder, tin and cardboard compactor, and two incinerators to safely dispose of dry waste, producing ash that enriches compost.OZEN LIFE MAADHOO significantly reduces plastic waste on the island by recycling 75% of its waste and maintaining an in-house water bottling plant. Sustainable principles are evident in the resort’s design, including the use of Cajdan roofing—a cooling green roof that blends seamlessly with the tropical surroundings—and solar panels that contribute to approximately 10% of the resort’s energy consumption.Complementing its waste management initiatives, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has introduced a hydroponic garden that supplies fresh, eco-friendly produce. The garden, located at the southern end of Maadhoo Island, contributes to sustainable dining by meeting up to 70% of the resort’s lettuce needs. Using a soilless cultivation method, this system conserves water by reducing consumption from 250 liters per kilogram (traditional farming) to just 50 liters per kilogram. The garden produces a variety of fresh herbs and vegetables, ensuring an eco-conscious and flavorful dining experience.Reflecting on the resort’s achievements, Malin Elisabeth Alleyne, General Manager of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, expressed, “At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, sustainability is woven into every aspect of our operations, from reef restoration to waste reduction. We believe these initiatives not only protect our beautiful marine environment but also inspire our guests and team members to be part of a greener future.”With Gold Green Globe certification, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues to raise the bar for luxury hospitality that seamlessly integrates environmental stewardship, paving the way for a more sustainable future.About OZEN LIFE MAADHOOOZEN LIFE MAADHOO, located in the serene South Malé Atoll, offers an exclusive blend of luxury and natural beauty with its beachfront and overwater villas. Guests enjoy an indulgent all-inclusive experience through the INDULGENCE™ Plan, featuring fine dining, premium beverages, and unique underwater dining at M6m. ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa & resort’s Wellness complex offers holistic treatments for ultimate relaxation. Committed to sustainability, the resort implements impactful initiatives, including solar power adoption and waste management, to minimize its environmental footprint. Learn more at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. For more information about OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and its sustainability initiatives, please visit ozenlife-maadhoo.comAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Euan BlakeVice President CommunicationsAtmosphere CoreE-Mail: euan@atmospherehotelsandresorts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.