Creative Repute Founder Nile Livingston Reflects on the 21 Hats Small Business Community Conference in Ann Arbor

Creative Repute founder Nile Livingston shares insights from the 21 Hats Conference and unveils new tools to empower small businesses through design.

Whether you’re a museum, restaurant, nonprofit, or startup, your digital presence shapes how the world experiences your brand” — Nile Livingston

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Repute, a nationally recognized graphic design and development agency, is proud to announce its continued engagement with the 21 Hats Small Business Community, following the company’s recent participation in the 3rd annual 21 Hats Conference held in Ann Arbor, Michigan, May 13–16, 2025.

Nile Livingston, founder of Creative Repute, attended the event for the second time, reconnecting with fellow entrepreneurs and contributing to insightful conversations on business growth, branding, and digital innovation.

“The 21 Hats community is one of the most genuine and valuable networks for small business owners,” said Livingston. “It’s a place where we talk honestly about the wins and the struggles, and where long-lasting connections are made.”



A Continued Creative Partnership

Creative Repute’s relationship with 21 Hats began when Livingston responded to a cold outreach email from Loren Feldman, the journalist and entrepreneur behind the 21 Hats Podcast. What began as a listener’s note of appreciation led to a design collaboration—Creative Repute proudly designed the podcast’s official cover art.

“Being part of the 21 Hats network has opened doors to meaningful collaborations and friendships,” added Livingston.

Designing for Impact and Growth

The Ann Arbor event was packed with powerful moments. Livingston reconnected with influential members of the 21 Hats network, including executive psychologist Dr. Tricia Groff, serial entrepreneur Jay Goltz—whose company, Artists Frame Service, underwent a website audit from Creative Repute—and CITIBIN founder Liz Reisch Picarazzi.

New connections included Jaime Echt of The Crafter’s Workshop, Channon Kennedy of Kiwi Vision LLC, and Chris Campbell, a Miami-based entrepreneur opening a new ice cream shop. Each story highlighted the creative resilience and practical challenges faced by business owners today.

Immersed in Innovation and Hospitality

Attendees enjoyed hospitality from Zingerman’s Community of Businesses, including meals at Zingerman’s Roadhouse and Miss Kim’s, as well as insights from co-founder Ari Weinzweig. A visit to Motawi Tileworks, led by founder Nawal Motawi, was a standout for Livingston, whose background in sculpture brought added appreciation for the studio’s artistry and analog project management systems.

Creative Repute Unveils New Tools for Clients

The conference also affirmed Creative Repute’s direction and upcoming innovations. The agency is launching a streamlined client portal that simplifies project onboarding, agreement signing, payment processing, and resource access. Additionally, a new AI chatbot is in training to support clients with real-time advice on SEO, branding, and web design.

“Whether you’re a museum, restaurant, nonprofit, or startup, your digital presence shapes how the world experiences your brand,” said Livingston. “We’re here to make that experience impactful.”

Exclusive Offer for the 21 Hats Community

In celebration of its continued partnership with the 21 Hats network, Creative Repute is offering exclusive extras to businesses that mention “21 Hats” when requesting a quote. These bonuses include behind-the-scenes branded content, professional design mockups, or a social media-ready video reel.

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is an award-winning graphic design and web development agency with a commitment to equity, sustainability, and innovation. Headquartered in Philadelphia with offices across the U.S., the agency serves businesses, nonprofits, and institutions globally. From custom website development to brand identity systems, Creative Repute delivers design solutions that drive results.

To inquire about services or to schedule a consultation, email info@creativerepute.com or visit www.creativerepute.com.

