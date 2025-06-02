Ghost Ranch Exotics Welcomes Adorable Wave of Baby Capybaras

Baby Capybara Pile

Experience the cuteness: guided capybara baby tours now open at Arizona’s top-rated private exotic petting zoo.

MARANA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghost Ranch Exotics, home to the largest capybara experience in the United States, is thrilled to announce the arrival of more than ten baby capybaras. Starting this month, visitors can book an exclusive, limited-time tour to meet, pet, and feed these famously gentle and social animals in a one-of-a-kind desert oasis.

This rare experience allows guests to interact directly with capybara babies—known for their irresistibly calm demeanor and cuddly nature—in a private, guided setting designed for both animal welfare and unforgettable memories. While not all ten babies will be available in a single session, small groupings of 4–5 will rotate in for each tour to ensure the health and comfort of the animals.

“This is the first time we've had this many baby capybaras born on the ranch at once,” said Kenneth MacNeil, co owner of Ghost Ranch Exotics. “They’re incredibly social and curious, and we’re giving people the chance to safely interact with them while they’re still little. It’s like baby goat yoga—but even cuter.”

Ghost Ranch Exotics is a private exotic petting zoo located just outside Tucson, offering immersive animal encounters with species including porcupines, emus, Patagonian maras, warthogs, water buffalo, and now, a growing capybara family. The ranch runs strictly by appointment only to ensure a peaceful environment for the animals and an up-close, personalized experience for guests.

In addition to the new baby capybara experiences, Ghost Ranch Exotics also hosts monthly Locals Day discounts, private capybara picnics, and specialty events like Reptile Day and Kids Day. All tours are interactive and hands-on, with guests learning about, feeding and petting the animals under staff supervision.

Limited booking slots are available and are expected to fill quickly. To learn more or reserve your spot, visit GhostRanchExotics.com.

ABOUT GHOST RANCH EXOTICS

Ghost Ranch Exotics is Arizona’s premier private exotic petting zoo, offering personalized, guided animal experiences on a secluded ranch just outside Tucson. The ranch specializes in safe, close-up interactions with exotic and unusual animals that guests can pet and feed during curated, appointment-only tours.

Media Contact:

Kenneth MacNeil

Owner, Ghost Ranch Exotics

520-276-4469

info@tucsonpettingzoo.com

www.GhostRanchExotics.com

Baby Capybara Experience at Ghost Ranch Exotics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.