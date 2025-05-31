MEDIA ADVISORY: NCDPS Partners With Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event in Winston-Salem 

What: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event Hosted by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Where: 1230 Alder St., Winston-Salem, NC

When: Sunday, June 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. ET

The N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) is co-hosting an event on Sunday, June 1, in partnership with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for the third annual NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action. At this Summer Safety Fest, Atrium Health will bring community members together to kick-start the summer safely with free bike helmets, life jackets, gun locks, and more.

NCDPS launched NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) in response to the alarming number of deaths of children and youth caused by gun injury in North Carolina, as well as a surge in gun thefts. This statewide initiative is designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage.

Guns are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children and youth in North Carolina. Just over a week ago, a man was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter for shooting and killing a child in Winston-Salem with an unsecured gun. NC S.A.F.E. wants to teach North Carolinians that taking simple steps, like locking your weapons, can make communities safer and avoid tragedies.

Members of the media should contact ncsafe@ncdps.gov with any questions or interview requests related to this event. A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at ncsafe.org/about.



North Carolinians can find more information about effectively and safely securing their guns at ncsafe.org.

About NC S.A.F.E.: There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms. This simple act can dramatically reduce gun theft, suicide attempts and youth violence, and can increase the safety of North Carolina families and their communities. NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the program provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations.