From Manhattan to Brooklyn: Real Estate Goes Social in New York with Houzeo’s New Feature

Houzeo launches a new feature enabling New York City homebuyers to share their favorite listings with family and friends.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just weeks after unveiling cutting-edge tools for homebuyers, Houzeo is now making real estate a social experience in the nation’s most dynamic housing market—New York City. The new “Share Listing” feature lets users instantly share any property via email or popular platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).Buying a home is rarely a solo venture. It thrives on collaboration, real-time feedback, and trusted input from friends, family, and agents. Home buyers may look for cheap homes for sale in Albany or explore apartments in Manhattan. Houzeo makes it effortless to get feedback from friends, family, or agents in real time. With a single tap, prospective home buyers can share their favorite listings instantly, keeping everyone in the loop and speeding up decisions.The Share Listing feature works intuitively:1. Share via Email: Buyers need to enter the recipient’s email and their name, then send.2. Social Sharing: With one tap, buyers can post listings directly to their preferred social networks, such as WhatsApp or Facebook.3. Direct Link Sharing: Copy a listing’s URL and share it anywhere—text messages, chats, or anywhere else.Houzeo’s Flat Fee MLS New York listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions when selling their homes. With access to over 83,031 homes for sale in New York and powerful features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, and Share Listing, Houzeo is changing the way people buy homes in New York’s housing market You can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit your needs, book tours, and submit offers—all from your mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

