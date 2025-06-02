From Minneapolis to the Lakes: Houzeo Makes Sharing Home Listings Easy in Minnesota

Minnesota buyers can now quickly and effortlessly share their favorite homes with family and friends—powered by Houzeo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s leading Real Estate Super App, is making a strong impact in Minnesota’s competitive market. Following the recent launch of its cutting-edge buyer tools, Houzeo now introduces the “Share Listing” feature—a quick and easy way for home shoppers to share their favorite properties with friends, family, or agents via email and popular social platforms like LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).Buying a home is rarely a solo journey. It thrives on collaboration, real-time feedback, and trusted input from friends, family, and agents. Whether home buyers are exploring lakefront properties in the Twin Cities or looking for affordable homes for sale in Saint Paul , they can now share their favorite listings effortlessly with a single tap, eliminating the hassle of copying links or switching between apps.The Share Listing feature works simply and intuitively:1. Share via Email: Buyers must enter the recipient’s email and their name, then hit send.2. Social Sharing: Home shoppers can directly share listings on their preferred social networks with a single click.3. Direct Link Sharing: Copy a listing’s URL to share anywhere—text messages, chats, personal notes or anywhere else.Houzeo’s Flat Fee MLS Minnesota listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions when selling their homes. Houzeo now offers over 120,000 active listings statewide, combined with powerful tools like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, and Contact Agent. With Share Listing, Houzeo reinforces its role as a seamless, modern alternative to traditional home buying in Minnesota’s housing market You can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit your needs, book tours, and submit offers—all from your mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

