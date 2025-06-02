From Sacramento to Santa Monica: Houzeo’s ‘Share Listing’ Makes California's Real Estate More Collaborative

California buyers can now instantly share their favorite homes with friends and family—only with Houzeo.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s leading Real Estate Super App, is redefining the home-buying experience across California. Building on its advanced buyer tools, Houzeo now introduces the “Share Listing” feature. This feature enables users to instantly share property listings with friends, family, or agents through email and popular social platforms like LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).Purchasing a home in the Golden State often involves collaboration with family, friends, and real estate professionals. Buyers can now share their favorite properties with a simple tap. Whether a home shopper is browsing luxury estates in Beverly Hills or looking for affordable homes for sale in Oakland , collaboration with the inner circle is fast and easy.The Share Listing feature offers a seamless experience:1. Share via Email: Buyers need to enter the recipient’s email and their name, then send.2. Social Sharing: With one tap, buyers can post listings directly to their preferred social networks.3. Direct Link Sharing: Copy a listing’s URL to share anywhere—text messages, chats, or anywhere else.Houzeo’s Flat Fee MLS California listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions when selling their homes. Houzeo provides access to over 111,000 active listings throughout California. Combined with powerful tools like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, and Contact Agent, Share Listing enhances Houzeo’s position as a smart, modern alternative in California’s housing market You can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit your needs, book tours, and submit offers—all from your mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

