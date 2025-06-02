Making Ohio Home Searches Social: Houzeo Launches ‘Share Listing’ Feature

Houzeo makes it easy for Ohio homebuyers to connect by sharing the homes they adore in just a few taps.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Super Real Estate Super App, is transforming the home buying process throughout Ohio. Building on its innovative buyer tools, Houzeo now offers the “Share Listing” feature. This feature allows users to quickly share property listings with friends, family, or agents via email and popular social platforms like LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).Buying a home in Ohio is often a team effort involving family, friends, and agents. Whether a home buyer is exploring affordable homes for sale in Cleveland , Columbus, or Cincinnati, buyers can effortlessly share their favorite listings with a single tap—no more copying and pasting links or juggling multiple apps.The Share Listing feature works like this:1. Email Sharing: Enter the recipient’s email and your name, then click on send immediately.2. Social Sharing: Post listings directly to any preferred social media channels with one tap.3. Copy Link: Easily copy the listing URL to share through texts, chats, or anywhere else.Houzeo’s Flat Fee MLS Ohio listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions when selling their homes. Equipped with a database of over 48,000 homes for sale in Ohio, along with powerful features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, and now Share Listing, Houzeo is rapidly becoming a seamless and modern alternative to traditional home-buying in Ohio’s housing market You can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit your needs, book tours, and submit offers—all from your mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.