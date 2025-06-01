From Sarasota to Miami: Real Estate Made Social With Houzeo’s New Feature

Houzeo launched a new way for home shoppers in Florida to share the homes they love with the people they love.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, just weeks after the launch of high-tech buyer tools, has rolled out a new feature: “Share Listing”. Designed to make real estate a social experience, this feature is a fast and simple way to share any property listing via email or social platforms like LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).Homebuying isn’t a solo journey. It’s about input, collaboration, and swift feedback from the people who matter. Whether you're eyeing a beachfront villa in Miami or browsing cozy family homes for sale in Jacksonville , you can send your favorite listings to friends, family, or agents with a single tap—no copy-pasting or juggling between apps.Here’s how the feature works:1. Email Sharing: Enter a recipient’s email and your name, and hit send—that’s all.2. Social Sharing: One tap is all it takes to share listings across your favorite social networks—LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and more.3. Copy Link & Share: Grab a direct URL to paste anywhere—texts, chats, you name it.Houzeo’s Flat Fee MLS Florida listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions when selling their homes. Equipped with a database of over 426,000 houses for sale in Florida, robust features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, and now Share Listing, Houzeo is emerging as a seamless and modern alternative to traditional home-buying in Florida’s housing market You can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit your needs, book tours, and submit offers—all from your mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

