Hydreight Reports 34% Year-Over-Year Q1 Revenue Growth, Improvement in Bottom Line Results, and Delivers Strong Performance Across Verticals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: NURS )( OTCQB: HYDTF )( FSE: SO6 ), a fast-growing mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All financial information is presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2025 Highlights

Topline¹ Revenue of $6.53 million, a 34% year-over-year increase

GAAP Revenue of $4.54 million, up from $3.38 million in Q1 2024

Gross Margin of $1.50 million, up from $1.23 million in Q1 2024

Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $163K, marking continued operational improvement

GAAP Net Income of 21K, from GAAP Net Loss of $309K in Q1, 2024

Cash on Hand of $6.04 million at quarter-end

$5.4M gross ($4.8M net) strategic financing completed in February to fuel growth initiatives

Approximately 65% growth in new Nurse signup compared to Q1, 2024

Approximately 48% growth in Number of pharmacy orders compared to Q1, 2024

Launches Personalized Genetic Testing and Wellness Solution on VSDHOne Platform



Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight commented, “It was an outstanding quarter. We exceeded our Q1 projections with approximately 34% YOY growth from our first two verticals, a clear sign that our strategy is working. We also secured new customers for VSDHOne, positioning us well to achieve our year-end goals. These accounts are currently onboarding and migrating their new and existing orders to the VSDHOne platform. We’re continuing to increase our investments in the first half of 2025 to support this growth and drive sustainable margin improvements.”

Highlights and Subsequent Events

On May 27, 2025, Hydreight Launches Personalized Genetic Testing and Wellness Solution on VSDHOne Platform

On May 5, 2025, Hydreight Technologies Appoints Dr. Roebuck As a Director of the Company

On May 1, 2025, Hydreight Achieves Record Revenue and Profitability Milestone in Q4 2024 Audited Results

On April 15, 2025, Hydreight Technologies Expands GLP-1 Telehealth Suite with Launch of Liraglutide on VSDHOne Platform

On April 2, 2025, Hydreight Technologies Named One of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies by Financial Times

On February 27, 2025, Hydreight Technologies Expands Telehealth Services with New Oral Weight Loss Therapies on VSDHOne Platform

On February 19, 2025, Hydreight Technologies Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

On February 18, 2025, Hydreight Technologies Provides Update to Financing

On February 5, 2025, Hydreight Technologies Expands Telehealth Offerings with Launch of NAD+ Therapy on VSDHOne Platform

On January 21, 2025, Hydreight and Victory Square Launch $10 Million Health Accelerator to Fuel Nationwide Expansion of Emerging Healthcare Brands on VSDHOne platform

On January 9, 2025, Hydreight Technologies Provides Shareholder Update on 2024 Milestones and 2025 Vision



The Company believes the following Non-GAAP1 financial measures provide meaningful insight to aid in the understanding of the Company’s performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers:

Three months ended

March 31, 2025 2024 % change Adjusted Revenue $ 6,527,957 $ 4,867,004 34 % Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue 454,140 (116,978 ) Deduct - business partner payouts on app service gross revenue 1,533,695 1,606,376 GAAP Revenue $ 4,540,122 $ 3,377,606 34 % Adjusted Gross Margin $ 1,958,605 $ 1,114,356 76 % Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue 454,140 (116,978 ) GAAP Gross Margin $ 1,504,465 $ 1,231,334 22 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 163,412 $ (45,873 ) 456 % Deduct - amortization and depreciation 101,004 46,553 Deduct - share-based payments 41,505 216,295 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 20,903 $ (308,721 ) 107 %

1 Refer to Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below sets out a summary of certain financial results of the Company over the past eight quarters and is derived from the audited annual consolidated financial statements and unaudited quarterly interim consolidated financial statements of the Company.

Fiscal Quarter Ended Revenue Net Income (Loss)

After Taxes Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Basic Income

(Loss) Per Share

Diluted Income

(Loss) Per Share

March 31, 2025 4,540,122 20,903 21,652 0.00 0.00 December 31, 2024 4,040,578 20,577 (106,396 ) 0.00 0.00 September 30, 2024 4,526,320 (89,938 ) (53,119 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) June 30, 2024 4,100,212 (27,087 ) (48,184 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) March 31, 2024 3,377,606 (308,721 ) (370,559 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) December 31, 2023 3,373,193 (898,561 ) (865,068 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) September 30, 2023 3,088,219 (466,973 ) (548,954 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) June 30, 2023 2,699,668 (471,890 ) (405,638 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 )

Please see SEDAR + for the Company's condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The Company has experienced dramatic user growth over the past two years as can be seen by the consistent revenue growth over the past eight quarters. Net loss and comprehensive loss have improved from 2023 and into 2024, with the current quarter reflecting net income.

The Company continues to deliver on its mission of building the largest mobile clinical network in the United States. Through its medical network, pharmacy network and proprietary technology platform that adheres to the complex healthcare legislation across 50 states, Hydreight has provided a fully integrated solution for healthcare providers to become independent contractors.

Strategic Outlook

Hydreight remains focused on scaling responsibly while improving margins and capturing market share in the high-growth digital health space. Key priorities for the remainder of 2025 include:

Focusing on Growth and our projections across three verticals

Achieving profitability and sustaining positive Adjusted EBITDA

Expanding offerings across genetic testing, anti-aging, and mental wellness

Driving onboarding of high-volume franchise and D2C partners

Pursuing strategic tuck-in M&A opportunities and investment that helps with our revenue and/or margins



On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Contact

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: (702) 970-8112

Hydreight Technologies Inc Ranked Number 56 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Hydreight Technologies Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3000 nurses, over 200 doctors and a pharmacy network through its Doctor networks across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies, Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s, peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and before (i) transaction, restructuring, and integration costs and share-based payments expense, and (iii) gains/losses that are not reflective of ongoing operating performance. The Company believes that the measures provide information useful to its shareholders and investors in understanding the Company’s operating cash flow growth, user growth, and cash generating potential and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers more accurately than GAAP financial measures alone. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

