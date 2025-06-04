APC Global Releases Briefing on Rising Procurement Risks in the Mining Industry

Procurement Should Enable Mining Operations, Not Hinder Them

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APC Global, a provider of industrial procurement solutions, has released an industry briefing identifying five key procurement risks affecting mining operations across Australia and beyond. As operational complexity continues to rise across the mining sector, the briefing outlines the growing challenges associated with decentralized sourcing, cost uncertainty, and regulatory compliance.According to the company, mining businesses are increasingly impacted by fragmented supplier networks, inconsistent delivery performance, and manual procurement processes that hinder efficiency and increase operational risk. The insights are based on APC Global’s experience supporting procurement for mining and heavy industrial clients across multiple geographies.Key Procurement Challenges Identified:Supplier Reliability IssuesMining operations often rely on a wide array of uncoordinated suppliers, which can result in variable product quality, delayed deliveries, and unexpected downtime.Administrative Overload on Internal TeamsProcurement staff in mining frequently spend extensive time managing quotes, logistics, and customs documentation — reducing focus on cost management or strategic sourcing.Lack of Transparency in Landed CostsWithout centralized procurement management, costs related to freight, import duties, and FX exposure often remain unpredictable, impacting overall profitability.Accountability Gaps Across Procurement FunctionsWhen sourcing, shipping, and customs are handled separately, determining responsibility for delays or quality issues becomes more difficult, slowing resolution and increasing risk.ESG and Compliance OversightsSustainability and regulatory compliance are critical in mining, yet inconsistent supplier practices and a lack of central oversight can result in noncompliance and missed ESG targets.Centralized Procurement as a Risk Mitigation StrategyAPC Global’s model for procurement consolidation is designed to address these challenges by offering end-to-end sourcing, cost forecasting, freight management, and compliance support. The company’s approach aims to reduce operational downtime and improve supply chain resilience, particularly in sectors with high-value equipment and time-sensitive requirements.APC Global supports mining clients through a network of vetted global suppliers and provides a single point of contact from quote through to delivery, including compliance documentation and landed cost transparency.About APC GlobalAPC Global is a procurement solutions company specializing in sourcing and supply chain coordination for industrial sectors, including mining, manufacturing, and energy. With operations spanning Australia and international markets, APC Global delivers integrated procurement services that prioritize transparency, efficiency, and operational continuity.For media inquiries or to request the full mining procurement briefing, please contact:Media Contact:Anna ReidCommunications ManagerAPC GlobalEmail: admin@apcglobal.com.auWebsite: www.apcglobal.com.au

