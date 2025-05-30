The Province of British Columbia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of Yukon to explore and advance the planning of a future connection between the Yukon and British Columbia electrical grids.

The agreement, signed by B.C. Premier David Eby and Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, marks a milestone in the joint pursuit of regional energy security, economic growth and climate leadership. This collaboration is guided by shared principles of strengthening Canadian self-sufficiency, advancing Indigenous reconciliation, promoting sustainable economic development and accelerating clean-energy transition.

The Yukon-B.C. Grid Connect would enable two-way transmission of renewable electricity, opening new opportunities to supply clean power to remote and resource-rich areas in northwestern B.C. and the Yukon. The MOU reaffirms B.C. and the Yukon’s commitment to Indigenous collaboration, clean-energy development and regional infrastructure planning that meets the needs of present and future generations.

British Columbia will work with Yukon, Indigenous governments, the federal government and other stakeholders to identify opportunities for new renewable-energy generation and transmission, including potential extensions of the North Coast Transmission Line.

Quick Facts:

The Government of B.C. supported Yukon’s application to the federal Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund for the Yukon-B.C. Grid Connect.

The Yukon Development Corporation received $40 million from the Government of Canada and committed an additional $13 million toward advancing pre-construction planning over five years.

Yukon’s power grid is isolated from the North American grid, and a connection to B.C. would be its first inter-jurisdictional transmission link.

The initiative supports broader federal and provincial goals around climate-change mitigation, critical-mineral development, clean economic growth and Arctic sovereignty.

Learn More:

To view the MOU, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/YukonBC_Grid_MOU.pdf