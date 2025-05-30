Thousands of new, affordable homes on the way

CANADA, May 30 - Non-profit and municipal housing providers can apply for more than $775 million in total funding to deliver more than 4,600 rental homes through the latest intake of the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

“We’ve been taking actions to help people find homes in their communities – close to family, friends and the activities that matter to them,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “Because of these actions, we are finally starting to see rents come down, but we have so much more work to do. That’s why we’re building more homes that fit within people’s budgets. A more accessible application process for the Community Housing Fund will help our housing partners build thousands of affordable rental homes for people across our province.”

The Community Housing Fund (CHF) provides a combination of market rentals, rent-geared-to-income housing and deeply subsidized rental units.

From Friday, May 30, 2025, requests for proposals will be accepted continuously, with appropriate deadlines for review of submissions. This will allow organizations to take the time they need to develop their applications. The application process has been improved with clearer forms that are easier to fill out and a streamlined evaluation process.

Funding is available to non-profit housing organizations, housing co-operatives, municipalities, First Nations and Indigenous-led housing societies.

https://www.bcbid.gov.bc.ca/page.aspx/en/rfp/request_browse_public

Successful developments will be prioritized based on several factors, such as who will live in the homes and how the developments will help meet a community’s need for affordable rental housing.

The CHF is a $3.3-billion investment to deliver and operate more than 20,000 affordable rental homes for people with moderate and low incomes by 2031-32. Through this program, more than 13,000 of these homes are open or underway throughout the province. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes delivered or underway throughout B.C. through CHF and other provincial housing programs.

Quick Facts:

This is the Province’s fourth request for proposals through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

Under the CHF program, 70% of residents pay rent geared to income, where rent is generally based on 30% of household income.

This includes 20% of units for residents with very low incomes, such as those receiving income or disability assistance.

30% of units are available at or below market rents for households with moderate incomes.

https://www.bchousing.org/projects-partners/funding-opportunities/CHF

https://www.bchousing.org/projects-partners/funding-opportunities/CHF

https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online:

https://www.bchousing.org/projects-partners/Building-BC/homes-for-BC