Minister’s statement on official opening of Blackwater Mine

CANADA, May 30 - Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, has released the following statement in recognition of the official opening of the new Blackwater Mine:

“I am thrilled to congratulate Artemis Gold Inc. on the grand opening of the Blackwater Mine. This new mine has already created hundreds of good jobs, helping boost the local economy and support small businesses and services in the area. It is a big achievement for the company and for B.C.’s mining industry, showcasing how we can build strong projects that support jobs and communities, while protecting the environment and respecting the land and the people who live here.

“Our government is proud to support responsible mining projects like this one — projects that put safety, sustainability and partnerships at the Centre. B.C. has some of the highest environmental standards in the world, and Blackwater is a great example of how industry can thrive while meeting those standards.

“I also want to recognize the work Artemis has done with Indigenous communities. This ongoing collaboration reflects how reconciliation and economic development must go hand in hand.

“Mining is a big part of B.C.’s economy. It supports approximately 40,000 jobs around the province and is an important driver for our shared future. Right now, there are many critical minerals and mining projects in the works which could bring tens of billions of dollars in investment and create 10,000 direct jobs to the province. We are seeing strong progress throughout the province — at projects like Highland Valley Copper, Red Chris, Eskay Creek, Mt. Milligan, and KSM. These projects show that B.C. is ready to lead in clean and responsible mining.

“Once again, congratulations Artemis Gold. This is a proud moment for your team, for this region and for all of B.C.”