City releases Red Hill Valley Parkway Design Review report

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton City Council received the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) Design Review on May 28, 2025, and has made the report public as part of its ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability.

The report is now available on the City’s dedicated web page at hamilton.ca/rhvp. The webpage also provides information about the RHVP Inquiry and the City’s progress on its recommendations.

“The Red Hill Valley Parkway accidents have had a profound impact on our community, especially on the families who have experienced loss and hardship. We continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “We know there is more work to do to rebuild trust. Releasing this report and acting on its recommendations is a critical step in our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability.”

The Design Review report is one of 36 action items from the RHVP Judicial Inquiry. At the March 19, 2025, General Issues Committee meeting, City staff reported that nine of 36 action items have been completed. The remaining action items are underway and expected to be completed by early 2026.

The report was developed by AECOM Canada ULC, an engineering firm that completed an investigation of the design of the section between Greenhill and King on the RHVP. It identified two areas specifically related to roadway geometry: banking (superelevation) and the curve radius of the road. AECOM confirmed there is no immediate or imminent safety risk to drivers, staff, or the public.

The City is taking action to address the superelevation by undertaking a detailed design review before the rehabilitation work can begin. This will include surveying and geotechnical investigations. The City will retain a consultant to conduct the work starting in Summer of this year.

“Ensuring the safety of our residents is our highest priority, and this report, which reviews the safety of the Red Hill Valley Parkway, is part of that,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “We understand that this has been a difficult chapter for many in our community. We remain committed to learning from it, doing better and being transparent every step of the way.”

Since 2019, the City has taken several steps to improve safety on the Red Hill Valley Parkway, including repaving the RHVP from May to July 2019, reducing the speed limit to 80 km/h from 90 km/h, enhancing pavement markings and signage and installing additional guide rails.

For more information on the improvements the City is making, please visit its dedicated web page at hamilton.ca/rhvp. You can find details about the Inquiry, our progress on the Inquiry's recommendations, the Design Review report, and the actions the City is taking to increase transparency and rebuild public trust.

Key Facts: