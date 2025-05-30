Over 300 firefighting and law enforcement graduates add to state’s public safety force

Enhancing our firefighting fleet

CAL FIRE celebrated 38 new Company Officer Academy graduates. These leaders will supervise and direct firefighters as CAL FIRE Company Officers.

The Academy offers extensive training in emergency and daily personnel management, physical conditioning, wildland and structural incident command, fire investigation, and the operation of fire vehicles, encompassing driving, pumping, and specialized wildland gear.

“Graduations are a time to come together with family, friends, and coworkers to celebrate the hard work our Company Officers have put in over the past six weeks. These women and men represent the next generation of leadership at CAL FIRE. I am very proud of their accomplishment and wish them the best as they return home to their new roles,” said CAL FIRE Chief/Director Joe Tyler.

This cohort brings the total number of Company Officer Academy graduates in 2025 to 272, highlighting CAL FIRE’s continued investment in leadership development and operational readiness.

In addition to this program, 42 students have successfully completed the Emergency Command Center Academy so far this year, further strengthening CAL FIRE’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies across California.

This graduating class brings the total number of Company Officers employed by CAL FIRE to over 4,150.

Protecting our communities

Following an intensive 13-week program at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy 168 cadets graduated, embarking on their new careers as CDCR correctional officers.

“It takes a special kind of person to wear the badge, the sacrifices and dedication of our families cannot be overstated. Our future success is dependent upon your professionalism, respect, and commitment to excellence,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber.

Including these graduates, CDCR will have 601 graduates this year, marking a significant step forward in CDCR’s ongoing efforts and focus on recruitment, hiring, promotion, retention and culture through collaboration of diverse and qualified candidates. Following their graduation, officers serve in institutions throughout California.

With these graduates, there are a total of nearly 21,500 correctional officers at 31 adult institutions statewide.

Patrolling our streets and highways

The CHP welcomed 133 new officers who completed 26 weeks of rigorous training at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The officers now report to one of the CHP’s 102 Area offices across California to begin their law enforcement careers.

Academy cadets receive training in areas such as traffic enforcement, collision investigation, defensive tactics, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, community policing, legal responsibilities, communication, ethics, and cultural awareness to prepare them for serving California’s diverse population.

“This graduation marks the beginning of a commitment to protecting and serving others. These officers have demonstrated their dedication to keeping California’s communities safe and upholding the CHP’s core values,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

Nearly 300 cadets continue training at the West Sacramento facility, and another 160 are scheduled to begin instruction on June 9 as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public safety statewide.

So far, the CHP has sworn in 364 officers in 2025 with this graduating class. There are a total of nearly 7,000 CHP officers statewide protecting our roadways.

Join the state today

California offers diverse job opportunities with comprehensive benefits for those dedicated to providing essential services to millions of Californians. To learn more, please visit the California Department of Human Resources.