Fieldwalker Productions and "Retrospect Nightmares" Garner Acclaim with Multiple Awards

Retrospect Nightmares Awards from IndieFEST

It has been a busy year, 34 Episodes of pure Horror pleasure.” — I love Horror movies

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fieldwalker Productions and " Retrospect Nightmares " Garner Acclaim with Multiple AwardsLocal video production company Fieldwalker Productions, helmed by Michael Stokes, is celebrating a triumphant year, particularly for its television series "Retrospect Nightmares." The series, which recently concluded a year-long run, has amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including four IndieFEST Film Awards and a 2024 Best Shorts award, highlighting Stokes' talent in capturing creative endeavors."Retrospect Nightmares," a 34-episode series airing on Access Sacramento channel 18, delves into intriguing and often chilling themes. The series has resonated with critics, earning specific IndieFEST honors in 2025 for Narration Voice-Over Talent, Best Television Series, and individual episodes: "#27 Alfred Hitchcock Television Series," "#25 Alien Recognition SeriesTelevision," and "#33 Final Destination." Its earlier success includes a 2024 Best Shorts award for "#21 John Carpenter recognition Best Television Series." Viewers can stream "Retrospect Nightmares" at accesssacramento.org.Michael Stokes, the creative force behind Fieldwalker Productions since its inception in 1999, has a diverse portfolio that extends beyond the award-winning horror series. His videography skills are also showcased in "Northern Mariner," a series produced and directed by Stokes that beautifully captures the essence of Northern California Lakes. Stokes is also known for his stunning drone footage, adding a unique aerial perspective to his projects.Fieldwalker Productions offers a range of services, including video editing, videography, and drone operation, to clients in the Sacramento and Elk Grove areas. Stokes's work encompasses nature videography, event coverage, and various other creative projects, demonstrating a broad and adaptable skillset.The recent string of awards for "Retrospect Nightmares" underscores Michael Stokes' and Fieldwalker Productions' commitment to quality and creative storytelling. With a long-standing presence in the local production scene and a growing list of accolades, Fieldwalker Productions continues to be a noteworthy name in Northern California's creative landscape.For more information about "Retrospect Nightmares," inquiries can be directed to retrospectnightmares@gmail.com. To learn more about Fieldwalker Productions and its services, visit fieldwalkerproduction.com, email info@fieldwalkerproduction.com, or call 916-320-7450.

Retrospect Nightmares Preview

