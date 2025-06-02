Highly Anticipated Indie Feature 'Lovebug' Screening at the Lighthouse International Film Festival

Still from Lovebug

Snead Films is proud to announce a special screening of the indie feature 'Lovebug' at the Lighthouse International Film Festival.

LONG BEACH, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNEAD Films to Premiere “Lovebug” at LIFF with Star-Studded Screening Featuring Logan Pepper, Lena Torlumke & Blake KaiserSnead Films highly anticipated gritty ‘80s vintage Indie Feature “Lovebug” is slated to premiere at the Long Beach Island Foundation, screening to start at 7:15pm on June 7 as part of the Lighthouse International Film Festival (LIFF) . This marks the exciting return of Logan Pepper to the screen following his breakout role on American Housewife. The Producers are Dylan Marzke, Jules Brown, Luke Neau, Sky Stockton, Ryan Sadigh, and Lauren Chappell. The production company is Snead Films.Directed and written by Blake Kaiser, “Lovebug” stars Logan Pepper (American Housewife) as Douglass and Lena Torluemke (Law & Order) as Gracie, this dynamite team of creatives have created a true Indie Feature that stands out in cinematography and story. “The roles of Douglass and Gracie were cast brilliantly, both actors brought very real performances and had great chemistry on screen. I particularly enjoyed Douglass’ journey and growth as a character as he transitions from one extreme to the next” - Lydia, FilmProbeSet against the vibrant vintage backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, “Lovebug” follows Douglass (Logan Pepper), a lonely and impressionable young man who becomes entangled in a relationship with Gracie (Lena Torluemke), an eccentric hustler down on her luck. After their initial encounter, Gracie convinces the naive Douglass to become an adult film star under her management.Douglass ventures down an increasingly dangerous path as Gracie’s charm and ambition propel “Douggy-Style” into stardom through personalized self-tapes. As their relationship deteriorates, it becomes unclear whether “Douggy-Style” is a star or merely a pawn in Gracie’s game. Douglass discovers the extreme lengths he must go to win back his autonomy as his path takes an unexpected turn into a deadly twist.“Though set in the ’80s, Lovebug remains relevant today. Back then, engaging with adult content was jarring because it was harder to access. Today, that content is instantly available, shaping young people’s perceptions early. Lovebug explores how sex is often misunderstood while growing up, and how mainstream porn can distort intimacy—blurring the line between giving ourselves out of love versus out of obligation.” stated Blake Kaiser (Writer/Director).Kaiser captures the vibrant yet gritty aesthetic of 1980s Los Angeles with an intimate directorial approach, bringing the world of Douglass and Gracie to life.The screening will be held during LIFF on June 7 at the Long Beach Island Foundation (120 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, NJ 08008).Purchase tickets now at https://lighthouseff.eventive.org/schedule/68236a098a4f83d377be38a4 About SNEAD Films:Snead Films is a Los Angeles-based independent production company dedicated to creating truly Indie Features with bold, character-driven stories that challenge audiences. Snead operates entirely through grassroots crowdfunding, allowing the team to maintain authentic creativity in their work. SNEAD focuses on producing independent content, SNEAD Films brings fresh perspectives to the screen.Media Inquiries: To register for press credentials, email liffinfo@gmail.com. To schedule an interview with Blake Kaiser or Logan Pepper, contact Jules Brown at (847) 707-6502 or email production@sneadfilms.com.

Lovebug Trailer

