Doha Best Negotiator of the Year 2024 Award Ceremony

30 May 2025, Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research, proud to have bestowed the ‘Doha Best Negotiator of the Year 2024’ award to Ms. Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of UNCTAD, at the Doha World Negotiation Day Award Ceremony held today in Geneva, Switzerland.

Following the recipient announcement at Doha World Negotiation Day held on 9 December 2024, in Doha, Qatar, in partnership with the ADN Group and Doha Forum, an award ceremony was hosted at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar on 30 May 2025, to honour and commemorate Ms Grynspan’s efforts in international negotiation. This in-person ceremony offered recognition of Ms. Grynspan’s exceptional contribution to diplomacy and international cooperation, enabling a celebration of the imperative role of negotiation in obtaining multilateral peace and prosperity.