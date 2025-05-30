Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Four Major Projects in the City of Gloversville

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of four major projects in the City of Gloversville, all funded through the City’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award. Projects include the renovation of Schine Memorial Hall; activation of St. Thomas Square; enhancement of public amenities at Trail Station Park; and creation of a Downtown Piazza. The city is also nearing the completion of 75 units of mixed-income housing at Glove City Lofts.

“When we focus on infrastructure and development, we’re delivering for our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “Downtown Gloversville and its public spaces — thanks to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative — are going to welcome residents and increase housing opportunities because we are building for New Yorkers and investing in their future.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Right out of the gate, Gloversville has embraced the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and moved these transformative projects forward with tremendous speed, efficiency and determination. These projects are already rejuvenating the City’s downtown and creating momentum for revitalization that will leverage future investments well into the future. The housing created in downtown Gloversville through the DRI moves us one step closer to achieving the Governor’s housing goals and the implementation of her Pro-Housing Communities Initiative.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal President and CEO Ruthanne Visnauskas said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative has sparked a remarkable transformation in Gloversville, turning vision into reality with five new projects, including Glove City Lofts, which creates 75 new apartments on a previously underutilized, vacant space. These projects are revitalizing the heart of Gloversville by increasing vibrancy, improving walkability, and enhancing outdoor spaces. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued focus on creating economic opportunities through targeted investment in every region of New York.”

Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These Gloversville projects represent the core goals of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which breathes new life into city centers through strategic investments. From new parks and outdoor gathering spaces, to workspaces for artists and new housing opportunities, New York State continues to support the creation of communities where people want to live, work and play — fueling economic development and growth now and for the future.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “We’re proud to support the revitalization of Trail Station Park in the City of Gloversville. This once-underutilized space is being transformed with a splash pad, green space, and a new footbridge over the Cayadutta Creek. Thanks to strong collaboration with our state partners and Governor Hochul’s leadership, this project is bringing new energy to the community, just in time for residents to unplug, get outside, and enjoy all that the city and state have to offer this summer.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Across the state, public-private revitalization efforts are tapping into modern, energy efficient building solutions to ensure that communities are not only benefitting from emissions reductions but also cleaner, comfortable spaces that are more affordable to operate. The transformation of Gloversville’s downtown will help move their community and New York State forward as we transition to a more sustainable economy."

City of Gloversville Mayor Vincent DeSantis said, “The completion of these first five DRI projects in 2025 marks a truly transformative moment for Gloversville. We’re seeing tangible progress in our downtown, breathing new life into key spaces and creating exciting new opportunities for our community. This visit by Secretary Mosley and state officials underscores the significance of the revitalization effort in the strong partnership we have with New York State. And as always, we thank Governor Hochul for her continued support.”

The following DRI projects in the City of Gloversville are now complete:

Renovated Schine Memorial Hall: $346,000 DRI Award

Renovated the third floor of the iconic Schine Memorial Hall building to create an attractive space for the relocation of the Storto Glove Museum and co-working space for artists.

Activated St. Thomas Square: $1,120,000 DRI Award

Created a strong connection to Main Street by redeveloping an underutilized park with new amenities including a new pedestrian and memorial area around the Farmers Market Pavilion and an ice-skating area.

Enhanced Public Amenities at Trail Station Park: $495,000 DRI Award

Expanded Trail Station Park through amenities such as a splash pad, restrooms, pavilion, changing area, tree plantings, picnic area, trails and greenspace.

Created a Downtown Piazza: $435,000 DRI Award

Transformed a centrally located vacant property into an urban plaza and public gathering space for public concerts, performances and other events. Space was created for food trucks and local restaurants and green infrastructure is incorporated for natural stormwater management.

Construct Glove City Lofts: $1,250,000 DRI Award

Constructed 75 loft-style, mixed-income apartments, including a preference for artists, on a previously vacant lot near City Hall. The building will also feature an art gallery space in partnership with Glove City Arts Alliance. This project is expected to be complete this summer with leasing anticipated to begin in September.

The City of Gloversville was named the Mohawk Valley winner of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative for Round Five in 2022. In addition to these projects, other projects that were awarded DRI funding include: renovating and restoring the interior of The Glove Theatre; rehabilitating the historic Carriage House and transforming it into a mixed-use commercial and residential space; improving streetscapes and connectivity through improved sidewalks, streetscapes, and pedestrian lighting; and reviving the former City Hall. The City of Gloversville also received funds to provide small businesses and organizations in the DRI area with financial support needed to bridge the funding gap for expansion and improvement projects.

In the State Fiscal Year 2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access up to $650 million in State discretionary programs, including DRI and NY Forward. To date, more than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified, including the city of Gloversville. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul is creating a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund for certified Pro-Housing Communities to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Through eight rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.