DLNR News Release – WAILOA CENTER ART EXCHANGE AND EXHIBITION, May 29, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

DAWN N.S. CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS TO WAILOA CENTER ART EXCHANGE AND EXHIBITION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 29, 2025

HILO, Hawai‘i – Wailoa Center and Hawai‘i Island Art Alliance (HIAA) are seeking submissions for the 15th Annual Abstract Only art exhibition, featuring an international exchange between Shanghai, China and Hawai‘i artists. Wailoa Center is under the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) and located within the Wailoa River State Recreation Area.

In partnership with the Shanghai Abstract Artists Association (SAAA), this collaboration will facilitate an exchange of both artwork and artists traveling between the two countries. The exhibition is an opportunity to bring together artists with different cultural backgrounds, experiences and perspectives.

“It is deeply meaningful to hold an art exchange in two places with such different cultures and artistic discourse,” said Shanghai Association for Foreign Exchange President Zhao Kangwei. Xu Demin, president of Shanghai Abstract Painting Society added: “Art knows no borders, and artistic wealth should belong to everyone.”

Selected works will be on display at the Wailoa Center from August 1-28. Participating Hawai‘i artists will have the opportunity for their artwork to be shown at an exhibit in Shanghai in December.

“This exchange is the first of its kind for Wailoa Center and DSP,” shared Wailoa Center Coordinator, Emily Leucht. “With abstract art as the vehicle for this exchange, communication can go beyond spoken languages and delve into our shared human experiences.”

Artists interested in participating in the event must submit artwork through www.callforentry.org by July 1, 2025. Because of the special nature of this collaborative exchange, the exhibition will be open only to Hawai‘i residents and kamaʻāina. For more information or to get involved with this exchange, visit www.wailoacenter.com/abstract-exchange.

