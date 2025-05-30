Submit Release
News Search

There were 173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,340 in the last 365 days.

From Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

AZERBAIJAN, May 30 - 30 May 2025, 13:29

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept my best wishes for continued progress, prosperity, and success for your country and people.

Sincerely,

 

Al Hussein bin Abdullah II

Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more