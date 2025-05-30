From Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
AZERBAIJAN, May 30 - 30 May 2025, 13:29
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan.
Please accept my best wishes for continued progress, prosperity, and success for your country and people.
Sincerely,
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II
Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
