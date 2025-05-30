‘Hong Kong Summer Viva’: Calling All Fans to Dive into Festivals, Games and Parties – Only in Hong Kong!

Here comes a citywide bash that’s jam-packed with events and activities for travellers from all corners of the world





HONG KONG, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Hong Kong invites the world to experience “Hong Kong Summer Viva”, a season-long celebration of everything we love about summer, with exclusive experiences, parties and adventures for every type of fan. From theme park parties and island escapes to action-packed sports events, buzzing fairs and surprise pop-ups, Hong Kong Summer Viva is your invitation to dive headfirst into a summer to remember – only in Hong Kong.

Global Fans Unite for Fun-Filled Theme Park Celebrations

Get ready to groove into the summer party vibes! Starting June 28, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) celebrates its 20th anniversary with The Most Magical Party of All, a year-long extravaganza filled with three unmissable festivities, including a brand-new anniversary-only castle stage show, largest-ever parade and the grandest nighttime spectacular in HKDL’s history. At this day-to-night party, tempt your tastebuds with more than 80 new food and drink creations, complete your party look with over 300 all-new 20th anniversary merchandise, and receive a complimentary digital party photo via the Disney PhotoPass mobile app.

In collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Resort is introducing a limited-time postcard redemption offer. Fans registered on the DHK who spend HK$100 or more in a single transaction at any merchandise store in Hong Kong Disneyland Park can receive a complimentary, resort exclusive postcard* (while stocks last).

Guests can mail the postcard for free using the in-park mailbox, sharing the magic of the 20th Anniversary celebration with friends and family around the world. Make your summer even more magical with this special keepsake!





Celebrate 20 years of magic at Hong Kong Disneyland with The Most Magical Party of All – and even a limited-edition postcard to send home.

Over at Ocean Park Hong Kong, the fun continues with Ocean Park Summer Splash 2025. From 5 July to 24 August, panda lovers are in for a treat as they celebrate the first birthday of the Hong Kong’s panda twins – Jia Jia and De De, and meet their newest IP character installations, which are dressed in summer gear to welcome all visitors. Ocean Park Hong Kong will also offer special deals for overseas panda fans, including its first-ever “Twin Park Package Ticket” granting access to both parks. Guests can also receive an exclusive summer goodie bag filled with a panda luggage tag and park vouchers, with first come first serve purpose.

The family-friendly Summer Splash 2025 also features water gun battle zones, a giant ball pool and adorable water play areas for little ones. As day turns to night, Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong will be turning up the energy with a splash-tastic dance party, including live DJ sets and picture-perfect sea views.

Football Fever Takes Over Hong Kong

Kicking off at the end of July, Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 will bring together four of the world’s top clubs – Liverpool FC, AC Milan, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur – to face off at the new Kai Tak Stadium. Fans can catch two blockbuster matches on separate days: Liverpool FC vs. AC Milan on 26 July, and Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur on 31 July, marking the first North London Derby played outside the UK.

Exclusive open training sessions at Kai Tak Stadium offer rare access on 24 July (Liverpool FC), 29 July (Tottenham Hotspur), and 30 July (Arsenal). AC Milan’s Open Training will be held at the Hong Kong Stadium on 25 July. Additional club-led events and activities for fans will be announced. Please stay tuned!

For Cristiano Ronaldo fans, the CR7® LIFE Museum Hong Kong will be on display for the first time in Asia, starting 7 July at K11 MUSEA. First signature museum of the football GOAT in Asia offers a captivating journey through the life and career of football’s greatest icon, Cristiano Ronaldo. This unique exhibition offers fans an unprecedented glimpse into the world of football through the eyes of one of the sport's most celebrated players.





Sun-Soaked Islands and Marine Adventures for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Island-hopping in Hong Kong offers more than just sun and sea – it’s a gateway to natural wonders and rich marine life, too. From June to August, travellers can enjoy a breezy two-hour “Sai Kung Volcanic Rock Region Boat Tour” with Recommended Geopark Guide (R2G) across this scenic UNESCO-listed corner of Hong Kong, where dramatic coastal formations like the Elephant Trunk Cave await.

UNESCO Global Geopark - R2G Boat Tour of the Sai Kung Volcanic Rock Region Details:

Date: June–August (Every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday) No. of rides: 3 rides per day (9am, 12pm and 3pm) Route: Sai Kung Pier > Sharp Island (Land for approx. 30 min) > Bell-shaped sea arch > Basalt Island > Po Pin Chau > Elephant Trunk Cave > Sai Kung Pier (Duration: 2 hrs) Tour language: English, Mandarin Tour fee: HK$380 per person (same price for adults and children) How to register: https://www.trip.com/things-to-do/detail/92723760/?locale=en_xx

For a deeper dive beneath the surface, book your spot on a guided Coral Exploration Programme with the WWF Hong Kong Hoi Ha Marine Life Centre in the northeastern New Territories. You’ll glide over the marine park on a glass-bottomed boat, spot vibrant coral reefs and learn about local coral restoration efforts – a fascinating look at the city’s vibrant underwater ecosystem.

Coral Exploration Tour Details

Date: June - September Activities: Introduce HK marine environment and Hoi Ha Marine Park

Learn about the coral community in Hoi Ha

Observe Hoi Ha Wan corals on our glass-bottomed boat (Aged 5 or above)

Visit the coral nursery facility * Round trip transportation from Sai Kung to Hoi Ha Wan is included Language: English, Mandarin Tour fee: HK$360 per person (same price for adults and children) How to register: https://www.wwf.org.hk/en/oceans/booking/

2 Must-Visit Summer Fairs for Curious Minds

Book lovers can look forward to two exciting events at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in Wan Chai this summer. From 16 to 22 July, the Hong Kong Book Fair returns with the theme of the year, “Food Culture • Future Living”. It brings together publishers, authors and readers to promote the culture of reading through seminars with renowned authors from around the world, a range of cultural activities and the World of Art and Culture zone, all to inspire the public to explore reading the world.

Then, from 25 to 29 July, the spotlight shifts to fandoms of a different kind with the five-day Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong (ACGHK), the city’s premier festival for anime, comics, gaming and cosplay. Whether you're a devoted manga enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the gaming world, this high-energy pop culture fest delivers an afternoon of colour, creativity and pure fun. ACGHK 2025 introduces a dedicated Tourist Fast Lane (Gate 1B) at normal ticket price for international visitors holding valid travelling documents.

Even More Hong Kong Summer Events and Offers

Besides attractions, hotels and Quality Tourism Services (QTS) Scheme-certified merchants are supporting HKTB’s “Hong Kong Summer Viva” thematic promotion. Starting on 23 June, locals and visitors can enjoy more than 100 summer dining and spending offers, including more than 20 of buy-one-get-one-free offers, covering merchandises and tourism products such as sweet soup drink, beverages, hotel afternoon tea sets and hotel buffet deals and many more. Various attractions and transport operators will also provide discounts and hospitality treats, such as free packages for round trip peak tram ride and Sky Terrace 428 admission ticket and water taxi tour around the Victoria Harbour for HK$100. Further details will be announced in due course.

Visit the Hong Kong Summer Viva page for full event details and insider tips. And don’t miss the revamped Discover Hong Kong travel platform , now featuring monthly event timelines, powerful search tools and up-to-date listings to help you plan the ultimate summer getaway.

