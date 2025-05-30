National Park Service Lists Owyhee Grocery in the National Register of Historic Places

MALHEUR COUNTY - Owyhee Grocery (now known as The Rock Store) near Nyssa in Malheur County is among Oregon’s latest entries in the National Register of Historic Places. The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) recommended the nomination at their February 2025 meeting, recognizing the building’s role in regional commerce and as an outstanding example of 1930s roadside commercial architecture. The National Park Service, which maintains the National Register of Historic Places, accepted the nomination in May 2025.



Constructed in 1933 at the intersection of OR-201 and Owyhee Avenue, Owyhee Grocery has long served as a key commercial hub for travelers between Nyssa, Adrian, and the Owyhee Dam. Originally established as a service station, the store evolved into a convenience shop, self-service fuel station, and restaurant, continuing its role as a vital gathering place for the community. Architecturally, the building exemplifies 1930s roadside commercial design, with its deep setback from the roadway, ample pull-in parking, and distinctive façade featuring a parapeted gable clad in petrified wood and volcanic rock. It is recognized as locally significant for its contributions to regional commerce between 1933 and 1937 and as an excellent example of roadside commercial architecture unique to Malheur County.



Recognition of the Owyhee Grocery in the National Register of Historic Places aligns with the goals of the 2024-2033 Oregon Preservation Plan, which encourages the preservation and documentation of historically significant places that contribute to Oregon's cultural and architectural history.



The National Register is maintained by the National Park Service under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. Properties listed in the National Register are:

Recognized as significant to the nation, state, or community;

Considered in the planning of federal or federally-assisted projects;

Eligible for federal tax benefits;

Qualify for historic preservation grants when funds are available;

Eligible for leniency in meeting certain building code requirements;

Subject to local laws pertaining to the conservation and protection of historic resources.



State law in Oregon requires local governments to offer a minimal level of protection for properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places; the decisions about how to accomplish that goal reside with local governments, which also have the authority to create and regulate local historic districts and landmarks.



More information about the National Register and recent Oregon listings are online at oregonheritage.org (under the heading “Designate”).