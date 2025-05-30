State of Oregon Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for 2025 Floods

Governor Tina Kotek, in coordination with the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), has formally requested Presidential Disaster Declarations to provide federal support for communities across Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Harney counties devastated by the 2025 floods.

From mid-March to mid-April, Oregon experienced a historic combination of severe storms, rapid snowmelt, and record-level rainfall. The resulting floods caused landslides, infrastructure failure, and widespread displacement, especially in isolated, rural areas. Homes, businesses, bridges, and utility systems were damaged or destroyed, and many residents are still unable to return home.

“Although this disaster hit some of the most remote and economically vulnerable communities of our state, these folks have each other’s backs – they helped their neighbors to get through the initial emergency. They are resilient and resourceful, but they can’t do recovery alone,” Governor Kotek said. “These communities urgently need federal support to help them recover.”

The state’s request includes:

for Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Harney counties to repair roads, public buildings, and utilities. Individual Assistance for Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties, and separately for Harney County and the Burns Paiute Tribe, to support individuals and families affected by the flooding.

for Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties, and separately for Harney County and the Burns Paiute Tribe, to support individuals and families affected by the flooding. Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding statewide to invest in long-term resilience and flood protection.

In Harney County, the situation was especially severe. Unseasonably warm temperatures rapidly melted snowpack which was more than double the seasonal average. This overwhelmed the Silvies River, breached levees, and led to the failure of the only wastewater system serving the City of Burns and the Burns Paiute Tribe. Sewage-contaminated floodwaters caused serious public health hazards, damaged more than 100 homes, and forced extended evacuations.

“This is the second major disaster Harney County has faced in a year, following wildfires in 2024,” said OEM Director Erin McMahon. “With limited local capacity, federal resources are essential to help these communities recover and to prevent future devastation.”

The requested declarations would open access to federal resources to help eligible individuals and households with uninsured or underinsured expenses and serious needs, support economically and physically impacted small businesses, and support public infrastructure repairs and long-term rebuilding. They would also support hazard mitigation projects like reinforced levees, improved floodplain management, and more resilient infrastructure. For updates and information on available recovery resources, visit www.Oregon.gov/OEM.

Explore the interactive story map to see the devastating impacts of Oregon’s 2025 floods and the ongoing recovery efforts in Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Harney counties: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/5b3ecd47075844fe8a1d95f28a8e643b