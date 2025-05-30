Visit Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City this June

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Conservation Nature Center this June. MDC staff at the nature center have many exciting conservation-themed events planned for the upcoming month. June events include but are not limited to:

Explore Hunter Cave June 11, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.: This conservation teens program is designed for participants ages 13-17. Participants will discover the natural wonders inside Hunter’s Cave at Three Creeks Conservation Area. Learn more about the event and register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ye.

This conservation teens program is designed for participants ages 13-17. Participants will discover the natural wonders inside Hunter’s Cave at Three Creeks Conservation Area. Learn more about the event and register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ye. Introduction to Hiking June 12, from 6-7:30 p.m.: This program will include the basics of safe hiking including safety gear and clothing, instructions on navigating MDC and Missouri State Parks websites, and more. This program is for adults, and registration can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yh.

This program will include the basics of safe hiking including safety gear and clothing, instructions on navigating MDC and Missouri State Parks websites, and more. This program is for adults, and registration can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yh. Nature’s Needlers: Pallid Sturgeon June 13, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.: This monthly series features a nature presentation along with a customized quilt block pattern to take home and complete at your own pace. This series is designed for adults. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4y8.

This monthly series features a nature presentation along with a customized quilt block pattern to take home and complete at your own pace. This series is designed for adults. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4y8. Preparing for Outdoor Family Adventures June 28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.: Camping is an incredible way to spark your family’s love for the great outdoors! Join us for a fun and interactive camping themed event where families will explore gear, learn essential skills, and dive into exciting hands-on activity stations. From pitching tents to making s’mores, this event is packed with everything you need to start your next outdoor adventure with confidence and joy! No registration is required, and all ages are invited.

For a complete list of events at Runge Nature Center this June, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48q. All events are free to the public and most events have limited space, so be sure to plan ahead and register for any events you’d like to attend.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.



