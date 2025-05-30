Kyrgyz Republic to launch USDKG, a gold-backed stablecoin pegged to the U.S. Dollar, in Q3 2025

USDKG to be backed by $500 million in physical gold reserves from the Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance, with planned expansion to $2 billion.

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kyrgyz Republic has announced the upcoming launch of USDKG, a gold-backed stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. The stablecoin is expected to go live in the third quarter of 2025, with an initial reserve of $500 million in physical gold held by the Ministry of Finance.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance cross-border payment infrastructure in Central Asia and facilitate international trade through blockchain-based financial instruments. USDKG is designed for institutional-grade use and will be overcollateralized to mitigate volatility in gold prices.

Unlike commodity-pegged tokens, USDKG is not intended to track the price of gold. Instead, it maintains a strict 1:1 parity with the U.S. dollar, backed by audited gold reserves. The issuance and redemption process will allow users to exchange tokens for physical gold, crypto assets, or fiat currency.

The government of Kyrgyzstan plans to expand USDKG’s reserve base to $2 billion and conduct regular third-party audits to ensure transparency and trust in the asset’s collateral structure.

USDKG will initially target cross-border transactions and trade in Central Asia, with planned expansion into Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Remittance flows currently account for approximately 30% of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP, highlighting the potential economic impact of streamlined digital payments.

Holders of USDKG will have the ability to redeem their tokens for physical gold, convert them into other digital assets, or withdraw equivalent amounts in fiat currency. The structure provides both flexibility and trust, backed by tangible national reserves.

About USDKG

USDKG is a gold-backed, dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Fintech Solutions, under the regulatory framework of the Kyrgyz Republic. Built to meet institutional standards, USDKG operates under a model of overcollateralization,independent auditing, and strict compliance standards. For more information, visit https://www.usdkg.com/ .

Contact person:

Maisa Bitencourt

maisa@usdkg.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by USDKG. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7041fa6-4a4e-4545-a363-1b84952c62e9

USDKG USDKG

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.