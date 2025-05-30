Speedy Comics Group and MEGA Partner to Launch HIT – UAE’s First Grading and Authentication Company for Comics, Trading Cards, and Collectibles

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speedy Comics, in collaboration with Middle East Grading Alliance (MEGA), is proud to announce the official launch of HiT GCC — the first Emirati-owned collectibles grading and authentication company in the region. Headquartered in Dubai, HiT is built to serve the growing demand for high-quality trading card and memorabilia authentication across the GCC.





This milestone venture introduces a regionally tailored, tech-powered alternative to international grading services. HiT leverages a hybrid approach combining artificial intelligence with professional human grading, delivering fast, affordable, and credible authentication — without the delays, costs, and risks of overseas shipping.

“This marks a pivotal moment for collectors in the Middle East,” said Dr. Rashed Al Farooq, Co-Founder and Chairman of Speedy Comics and HiT. “For the first time, collectors can access world-class grading and certification services within the region — efficiently, transparently, and proudly under Emirati leadership.”

HiT offers a 15-business-day turnaround at a flat rate of 55 AED per card, with official drop-off and pickup services now available at Speedy Comics, Times Square Center, Dubai. A live Certificate of Authentication (CUA) lookup system has also been launched, allowing collectors to verify their graded assets online.

The company will make its debut during an official launch activation event this weekend, where global pop culture fans will witness the grading of the first HiT-certified card — signed live by Leilani Shiu, the internationally known Star Wars actor (Jawa). The event will include a special “Trophy Box Break” experience and an in-person meet-and-greet with the celebrity guest.

“We are not simply replicating an existing model,” said Vitaliy Aleks, Founder of MEGA. “HiT is engineered specifically for this region — faster, smarter, and more accessible. We’re building infrastructure for collectors across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and beyond.”

HiT’s upcoming plans include grading services for Funko Pops, comic books, signed memorabilia, and expansion into blockchain-based provenance, vaulting, and collectible NFTs. With a growing lineup of regional and global celebrity endorsements, the company is positioned to become a leading name in GCC’s authentication industry.

The launch event will take place at 8:00 PM this Friday at Speedy Comics, pop up con event Times Square Center, Dubai, and is open to collectors, media, and invited guests.

For more information:

Speedy Comics - www.speedycomicsme.com

Middle East Grading Alliance (MEGA): www.megagrading.ae

Media Contact:

Name: Judy Ann Millar

Email: ea@speedycomicsme.com

