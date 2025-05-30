Meriwest Credit Union Shines in Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Table of Experts

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union, a leading financial institution serving the Greater San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, was recently featured in the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Table of Experts discussion. The conversation, moderated by Tom Zahiralis, SVBJ Market President and Publisher, highlighted Meriwest’s “People Helping People” philosophy and its ability to innovate while maintaining a lean, community-focused organization.

Meriwest’s leadership team, including President and CEO Lisa Pesta, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chad Maze, Vice President and Chief Treasury Officer Jihong Huang, Vice President of Business Services Charles Giuliano, and Vice President of Digital Strategy and Engagement Gene Fichtenholz, shared insights on fostering a strong workplace culture, supporting small businesses, and addressing economic challenges. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise underscored Meriwest’s commitment to personalized financial services and community empowerment.

Key Highlights from the Discussion:

Award-Winning Workplace Culture: Lisa Pesta emphasized Meriwest’s six consecutive years as a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, driven by transparent communication, employee recognition programs like “Night of the Stars,” and a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). “We prioritize clear communication and an inclusive environment to drive innovation,” Pesta noted.



Lisa Pesta emphasized Meriwest’s six consecutive years as a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, driven by transparent communication, employee recognition programs like “Night of the Stars,” and a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). “We prioritize clear communication and an inclusive environment to drive innovation,” Pesta noted. Small Business Support: Charles Giuliano highlighted Meriwest’s tailored products, such as SBA loans and an AI-assisted micro-loan platform, which support Silicon Valley’s vibrant small business community. A notable success story involved Meriwest stepping in to provide a critical SBA 504 loan for a local food manufacturer when another bank withdrew support.



Charles Giuliano highlighted Meriwest’s tailored products, such as SBA loans and an AI-assisted micro-loan platform, which support Silicon Valley’s vibrant small business community. A notable success story involved Meriwest stepping in to provide a critical SBA 504 loan for a local food manufacturer when another bank withdrew support. Digital Innovation and AI: Gene Fichtenholz discussed Meriwest’s seven-year journey integrating AI to enhance efficiency without compromising jobs. “AI helps our team summarize information and build tools tailored for credit unions,” he said, citing predictive analytics for personalized member experiences.

Gene Fichtenholz discussed Meriwest’s seven-year journey integrating AI to enhance efficiency without compromising jobs. “AI helps our team summarize information and build tools tailored for credit unions,” he said, citing predictive analytics for personalized member experiences. Economic Resilience: Jihong Huang outlined Meriwest’s preparedness for potential recessions, with a strong capital ratio, stress-tested balance sheet, and diversified loan portfolio. Chad Maze added that products like the MyLine line of credit eliminate overdraft fees, offering members affordable solutions during financial strain.

Jihong Huang outlined Meriwest’s preparedness for potential recessions, with a strong capital ratio, stress-tested balance sheet, and diversified loan portfolio. Chad Maze added that products like the MyLine line of credit eliminate overdraft fees, offering members affordable solutions during financial strain. Community Impact: Meriwest’s commitment to closing the wealth gap was a focal point, with Lisa Pesta and Chad Maze detailing financial literacy workshops reaching over 8,600 residents in 2024 and the newly formed Meriwest Community Foundation. These initiatives empower first-time homebuyers, small businesses, and underserved communities.

“At Meriwest, our mission is centered on empowering individuals to realize their financial aspirations,” said Lisa Pesta, President and CEO. “Our involvement in the Table of Experts discussion underscores our commitment to innovation, community engagement, and cultivating an inclusive environment for both our members and employees.”

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2025. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

