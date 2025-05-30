SPECIAL EPISODE of Accessing Life: The Evolution of Inclusion, Re...

"Talking about inclusion. In my mind, that embraces four principles: the first is simply being present, the second is participating, the third is belonging, the fourth is being valued."



This episode of "Accessing Life" asks us to take lessons from the past and use them to continue to evolve what inclusion means for everyone. Host BJ Stasio leads an important discussion with an All-Star panel recorded at the Willowbrook Consent Decree 50th Anniversary event on May 2 at the College of Staten Island.

Panelists include:

Clarence Sundram, Willowbrook Attorney

Beth Haroules, Lead Counsel in the Willowbrook Class Action Litigation

Henry Kennedy, Family Member

Chester Finn, Self-Advocate and "Accessing Life" Co-Host

Eric Geizer, CEO, The Arc New York

Jason Harr, Chair of the Staten Island Developmental Disabilities Council

"How are you going to make your community know who you are and what you want and how are you going to carry that message?" - Chester Finn, Episode 7, Accessing Life Podcast

Listen to the Episode