Governor Hochul Announces Second Round of Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund Awards to Accelerate Housing Development Across the Region

Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Under my leadership, our Senate Majority has prioritized investments that strengthen neighborhoods and build vibrant communities, and these Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund awards for Bridgewater North at Ludlow Station and The Abbey on Park exemplify that commitment. These transformative projects will create new, quality homes in Yonkers, enhancing our neighborhoods with mixed-use, transit-oriented developments that provide opportunities for all residents. I’m proud to champion initiatives that ensure Yonkers continues to thrive as an inclusive, welcoming, and dynamic city for generations to come. I thank Governor Hochul, my Senate Majority colleagues, and our Assembly partners for their ongoing dedication to investing in community-driven projects across New York.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am thrilled that the Village of Port Chester and City of Yonkers have been selected to receive funding from the second round of the Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, aimed at improving infrastructure and housing availability. The allocation of $10 million for projects related to the development of the former United Hospital site in Port Chester to expand affordable and senior housing, along with over $10 million for transit-oriented mixed developments in Yonkers will greatly support the continued growth of our vibrant communities. I am proud to represent both of these communities. My sincere thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul for this investment in Westchester.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The Quality Inn Conversion project in Kingston speaks to the urgent need for permanent, supportive housing in Ulster County—helping our neighbors most in need find stability through a model that combines safe, long-term housing with on-site services. It’s a thoughtful investment in restoring dignity and creating opportunity in a way that will undoubtedly better lives and strengthen our community. I’ve been proud to champion this project for years, and am thrilled it’s receiving $2.5 million in additional state support through the Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, and I thank the Governor for her continued partnership.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “The Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund is a pivotal program in support of important economic development projects in our region. This funding will be a critical assist for the awardees building dynamic projects in Port Chester and New Rochelle. Thanks go to Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight, the Senate, and Assembly for making this vital funding stream possible.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, “The only way to solve the crisis of the lack of housing is to build more housing. I applaud the Governor's Momentum Fund to build more housing in the Mid-Hudson Valley. I was proud to support this vital program in the State Budget.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in addressing the housing crisis across New York State. Here in Westchester County, we are working hard to build more affordable housing, and the Momentum Fund investment is a game-changer in increasing the number of people who will have a warm place to call home. This funding will help develop 2,000 new affordable housing units in the Hudson Valley. It’s not just about constructing buildings—it’s about creating vibrant, equitable communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, now and for generations to come.”

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul and the State Delegation for tackling housing and making it a priority, especially here in Yonkers. As Mayor of the third largest city in New York State, the importance of transit oriented development allows our residents and families accessibility to an even greater quality of life.”

The Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund continues to prioritize localities demonstrating their commitment to sustainable growth through Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities program. Communities actively streamlining permitting processes and adopting pro-development policies receive priority for discretionary state funding. Nine of the ten projects receiving funding today are located in certified Pro-Housing Communities, and the remaining project is located in the Village of Monticello, which has submitted a Letter of Intent to become certified.

Governor Hochul introduced the $150 million Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund in 2023 as part of her comprehensive effort to increase New York’s residential supply, address housing affordability, and stimulate sustainable regional growth. Selected projects align with the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council’s strategic plan, demonstrating public support, providing affordable units, and enhancing infrastructure to facilitate increased housing density. Across both funding rounds, the program has now invested more than $127 million in projects spanning all six Mid-Hudson counties demonstrating the Fund's regional impact and comprehensive approach to addressing development challenges throughout the Mid-Hudson Valley. These projects will unlock more than 10,600 housing units, including more than 3,400 affordable units.