Viocawer (VWW) Strongly Launches on Fisngloue Exchange, Backed by Multiple International Capital Institutions, Reshaping the Global Medical Data Ecosystem

New York City, USA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Viocawer (VWW), the world’s first innovative blockchain project focused on medical data rights and smart chip terminals, officially launched today on the global compliant digital asset trading platform Fisngloue. This launch not only marks the entry of the Viocawer ecosystem into the global capital circulation system but also garners deep endorsements and strategic support from several internationally renowned investment and research institutions due to its powerful technological model and implementation capabilities.







Viocawer: Reconstructing Trust in Healthcare Through Technology, Empowering Individuals with Data



Viocawer aims to address four long-standing core issues in the global healthcare system: high medical costs, health data silos, uneven resource allocation, and the loss of patient data sovereignty. The project has built a "decentralized health data infrastructure" composed of smart chip terminals, a blockchain rights confirmation mechanism, and an AI health model, enabling real-time data collection of medical activities, on-chain verification, user self-authorizations, and collaborative intelligent diagnosis.







Core capabilities of the project include:



On-Chain Rights Confirmation Mechanism for Medical Data: Endowing users with data sovereignty, enabling trustworthy data access across institutions and devices.



Smart Chip Terminal Ecosystem: Covering various scenarios including homes, clinics, and hospitals, promoting the proliferation of medical hardware.



AI Health Engine: Integrating multimodal health data to provide early screening suggestions, chronic disease management, and personalized intervention models.



Cost Optimization System: Reducing duplicate tests and improving diagnostic efficiency, providing a data pricing basis for insurance institutions and public healthcare systems.



Currently, Viocawer has completed terminal deployment pilots in regions such as Singapore, South Korea, Germany, and Latin America, and has integrated with several large hospitals and telemedicine platforms.







Fisngloue Exchange: A Bridge for Digital Finance with Globalization and Compliance



Fisngloue Exchange is one of the fastest-growing digital asset trading platforms worldwide, holding multiple financial compliance qualifications, including MSB in the U.S., FINTRAC in Canada, and PSA in Singapore. The platform operates with a core focus on "security, transparency, and efficiency," supporting spot and structured trading of mainstream cryptocurrencies, making it highly favored by institutional investors and compliant project teams.



The launch of Viocawer is a key part of Fisngloue's strategic layout in the "medical technology + on-chain data infrastructure" sector, further solidifying its industry position in practical project incubation and asset issuance.







Collaborative Support from International Capital and Medical Technology



According to official news, Viocawer has received strategic support from several globally influential tech capital and medical research institutions. This includes North America's leading fund, which invests in blockchain and healthcare integration projects, a top Asian tech investment platform focused on Web3 medical data, an international investment bank active in high-tech infrastructure and data assets, and a national-level fund in Southeast Asia that leads digital health transformation. Additionally, the Berlin Institute of Digital Health (BIDH), a renowned medical research institution in Europe, will provide comprehensive technical support for the project's compliance and clinical validation.







This multi-party collaboration not only lays a solid foundation for Viocawer’s global ecological expansion, policy integration, and practical implementation but also further validates its profound potential and industry-leading position in the "health data rights confirmation + smart chip terminals + AI diagnostic engines" integrated strategy.



These institutions bring not only capital resources to Viocawer but also strong endorsements for its global ecological implementation, compliance deployment, and market expansion.







Building a Trustworthy Health Era, Unlocking Global Value of Medical Data



The founding team of Viocawer stated: “The launch of VWW on Fisngloue Exchange is not only an important step for market openness but also represents our long-term commitment to the philosophy of 'empowering data for people.' We hope to accelerate strategic cooperation with healthcare systems, insurance networks, and public health departments worldwide through this global release, truly driving technology to create inclusive value for human health.”



Currently, Viocawer is actively advancing the next phase of its ecological components, including "AI remote consultation platform," "on-chain medical insurance settlement system," and "personal health data credit scoring model," continuously enriching the application boundaries of the VWW token on the platform.



About Viocawer



Viocawer is a global medical technology project that integrates blockchain, AI, and smart chips, focusing on building trustworthy infrastructure for personal health data rights confirmation, sharing, incentives, and smart services. The project is headquartered in Singapore, with technology and implementation centers in Germany, South Korea, and the UAE.







About Fisngloue Exchange



Fisngloue is a compliant digital asset trading platform for global users, having obtained regulatory licenses from multiple countries. The platform is renowned for its technological stability, risk control system, and asset diversification, dedicated to providing a secure and reliable trading channel for the new generation of digital assets.



Company Name: Fisngloue



Contact: Austin D. Gonzales



Website: https://trade.fisnglouex.net



Email: Austin@fisnglouex.net



Company Name: Viocawer(VWW)



Contact: Norman S. Brown



Website: https://viocawer.com



Email: Norman@viocawer.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Norman S. Brown Norman(at)viocawer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.