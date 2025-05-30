“We are all going to die:” 6 catastrophic ways Trump’s Big Ugly Bill threatens Californians
❌ Eliminate coverage for up to 3.4 million Californians, largely among those covered under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) expansion
❌ Cut at least $22 billion in federal Medicaid funding by imposing burdensome job loss penalties on low-income adults
❌ Punish states like California that use state funding to cover undocumented residents for non-emergency benefits by slashing federal support by at least $4 billion annually
❌ Restrict vital funding mechanisms, such as provider taxes and certain other payments that support hospitals and providers across California, that would result in the loss of billions of dollars
❌ Shut down nonprofit providers like Planned Parenthood by cutting them off from Medicaid funding
❌ Cut federal funding for SNAP in California by at least $2.3 to $4.9 billion annually, with at least 250,000 recipients likely to lose this benefit
