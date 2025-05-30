Fortune Names Rate a ‘Best Mortgage Lender’ of 2025

Recent honors from Fortune, NerdWallet, Forbes, and Motley Fool reflect Rate’s momentum as a tech-forward, service-first home loan platform

CHICAGO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, has been named a ‘ Best Mortgage Lender ’ for May 2025 by Fortune, a distinction that highlights the company’s customer-first approach, industry-leading technology, and commitment to making homeownership accessible for more Americans.

Fortune gave Rate the Best Overall spot for its smooth online mortgage experience, citing its innovative digital tools and impressive array of loan options. With same-day approvals and closings in as little as 10 days, Fortune positions Rate as a strong choice for borrowers seeking an expedited mortgage process.

Other leading industry voices are taking notice as well. Forbes recently named Rate the Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers , and NerdWallet awarded Rate Best Lender rankings across multiple categories, including FHA Loans , Home Equity Loans , Lower Credit Scores , and more. Motley Fool further recognized Rate as a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 , highlighting the platform’s digital experience and down payment assistance.

Taken together, these accolades underscore Rate’s ability to meet the needs of both first-time homebuyers and seasoned homeowners looking to refinance their present mortgage and/or leverage their equity. With a broad loan portfolio, the nation’s top Loan Officers, and unrivaled technology, Rate offers tailored solutions for virtually any borrower, with more ways to say “yes” built into every part of the process.

A standout example is the Rate App , which simplifies financial management by offering mortgage approvals in a day, personal loan applications in five minutes, insurance savings, 24/7 communication with your Loan Officer, and more—all designed to help users achieve their financial goals.

This wave of industry recognition is mirrored by the growing interest in Rate from top-performing Loan Officers across the country, many of whom are choosing to join the Rate team. It’s a clear sign that Rate has become both a magnet for industry talent and a trusted partner for consumers navigating today’s housing market.

“This broad recognition is a result of the work our team puts in every day to make homeownership more cost-effective, simpler, faster, and more attainable,” said Victor Ciardelli, Founder and CEO of Rate. “We’re proud to be building a platform where trust and technology go hand in hand—and grateful to our customers for choosing us.”

The accolades add to a growing list of milestones for Rate, including:

The launch of Rate Intelligence 1 , the company’s AI-powered mortgage platform



, the company’s AI-powered mortgage platform The debut of Home Search , giving buyers a unified home shopping and loan experience



, giving buyers a unified home shopping and loan experience Surpassing 2 10,000 digital mortgage applications in Spanish , underscoring Rate’s reach among first-time and diverse homebuyers



, underscoring Rate’s reach among first-time and diverse homebuyers Rate Insurance being named one of the Top 100 P&C Agencies in the U.S. by Insurance Journal





“For Loan Officers, Rate has become the place where they can truly do their best work,” said Shant Banosian, President of Rate. “We’ve built a platform that differentiates LOs from a speed, price, and service perspective so they can grow their business and deliver a superior customer experience.”

These accolades cement Rate’s leadership as a modern, all-in-one homebuying solution trusted by both new buyers and seasoned homeowners.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top 5 Mortgage Lender by Inside Mortgage Finance for 2024; Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact:

press@rate.com

1 - Rate Intelligence refers to automated documentation verification. Underwriting experts provide final mortgage approvals.

2 - All negotiations and Mortgage Loan Transaction Documents will be conducted and provided in English. We suggest that you work with an interpreter of your choice. You can find more information about the loan process in Spanish at: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/es/herramientas-del-consumidor/hipotecas/

Operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York.

Guaranteed Rate, Inc. D/B/A Rate; NMLS #2611 For licensing information visit nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

Subject to Approval. Conditions may apply.

Guaranteed Rate, Inc. D/B/A Rate; NMLS #2611; Rate.com; 3940 N Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60613; 866-934-7283. For licensing information visit nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Equal Housing Lender. Conditions may apply. • AZ: 14811 N. Kierland Blvd., Ste. 100, Scottsdale, AZ, 85254, Mortgage Banker License #0907078 • CA: Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act • CO: Regulated by the Division of Real Estate • GA: Residential Mortgage Licensee #20973 • MA: Mortgage Lender & Mortgage Broker License #MC2611 • ME: Supervised Lender License #SLM11302 • NH: Licensed by the New Hampshire Banking Department, Lic #13931-MB • NJ: Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance • NY: Licensed Mortgage Banker - NYS Department of Financial Services, 750 Lexington Ave. Suite 2010, New York, New York 10022 • OH: MB 804160 • OR: Licensed and Regulated by the Department of Consumer and Business Services • PA: Licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities • RI: Rhode Island Licensed Lender • WA: Consumer Loan Company License CL-2611.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.