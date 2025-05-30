Nationwide Coalition Unites in “Operation Coast to Coast” to Combat Human Trafficking

Joint effort by law enforcement, non-profits, and corporations leads to recovery of 70 victims and 46 arrests across 19 states, with a focus on illegal massage businesses.

Des Moines, Iowa, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation “Coast to Coast”, a coalition of over 150 law enforcement agencies and organizations including the Human Trafficking Training Center , Safe House Project , Our Rescue , the Rotary Action Group Against Slavery , Street Grace , Flock Safety , Delta Air Lines , and Code Four , is proud to announce a multi-state trafficking operation that recovered 70 individuals being trafficked, thus far. The 24-hour operation occurred across 19 states on May 29th and also resulted in 46 human trafficking suspects being arrested.

More data on the operation is expected to be released over the upcoming days.

Operation Coast to Coast began in 2024 as an initiative of the Human Trafficking Training Center and other organizations to spur a nationwide response to trafficking.

“Conducting proactive human trafficking operations can be positive and help identify victims and arrest traffickers. This group of states and agencies from across America have come together during Operation Coast to Coast, obtained proper training and participated in this nationwide operation to help victims, arrest traffickers and make their communities safer,” said Dan Nash, founder of the Human Trafficking Training Center and a former human trafficking investigator. “As more and more agencies obtain proper training, this number will grow and make trafficking inhospitable in America.”

This year, the focus of Operation Coast to Coast was Illegal Massage Businesses (IMBs) , a subset of the human trafficking industry that use the cover of a legitimate business to conduct trafficking, often tied to transnational crime. There are an estimated 7,500-9,000 IMBs in the U.S., creating a network that Street Grace estimates is the country’s second-largest pipeline for human trafficking.

During the Operation, law enforcement identified and entered at least 26 IMBs in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, New Mexico, Arizona, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Nebraska and Vermont. The Operation also resulted in the recovery of at least $700,000 in cash.

In the following days, the organizations involved in Operation Coast to Coast will provide the recovered victims with much-needed services, including food, lodging, medical services, drug rehabilitation, counseling/therapy and childcare.

"The critical window immediately following a trafficking victim's escape determines their future — without immediate access to safe, trauma-informed care, 80% of survivors face re-exploitation," said Kristi Wells, CEO and Co-Founder of Safe House Project. "Safe House Project is honored to partner with law enforcement in Operation Coast to Coast, offering immediate support and safe home placement for every individual identified during these operations. When law enforcement intervention is coupled with comprehensive trauma-informed support, we create a pathway to genuine freedom. This collaborative approach ensures that survivors receive the hope, healing, and future they deserve, while holding traffickers and buyers accountable for their crimes."

Several of the law enforcement agencies involved in the Operation used the TraffickStop public safety data platform, a joint initiative of Code Four and Flock Safety. TraffickStop, which utilizes Flock Safety’s Nova platform , allows investigators to aggregate, visualize, and analyze data on suspected human trafficking groups and suspects, accelerating complex cases.

“Flock Safety’s mission is centered around helping communities become safer together, and Operation Coast to Coast embodies the spirit of this work,” said Garrett Langley, Co-Founder and CEO of Flock Safety. “Earlier this year we crossed the milestone of helping recover over 1,000 missing persons around the country, and we are incredibly proud that our technology played a role in Operation Coast to Coast to help investigate some of the most heinous trafficking cases. We look forward to seeing our technology continue to play a role in critical public safety operations like this.”

“TraffickStop, in collaboration with Flock Safety, is proud to provide investigators with the actionable intelligence they need to strengthen cases and hold traffickers accountable,” said Andrew Romero, Founder of Code Four Development. “As a retired organized crime detective, I’ve seen how real-time intelligence accelerates enforcement actions to dismantle criminal networks. We remain committed to equipping those on the front lines with the insights to move swiftly — and compassionately — against this crime.”

Human trafficking continues to be an issue across America. If you suspect human trafficking in your area, please call 911 or your state human trafficking hotline.

“We’ve seen that when victims escape human trafficking situations — also known as modern slavery — it is absolutely critical that they receive care right away,” said Dave McCleary, Global Chair of the Rotary Action Group Against Slavery (Rotary International). “This group of stakeholders from the public and private sector has come together to ensure that wherever these victims are, we are able to help them begin the healing journey toward a new life.”

"Human trafficking is a problem that cannot be solved alone. Our Rescue is honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement, nonprofits, and private industry — because only together can we end human trafficking,” said Nate Davis, VP of Mission, North America, Our Rescue.

For more information on Operation “Coast to Coast” please contact Dan Nash: dan@humantraffickingtrainingcenter.com. For more information on the TraffickStop platform, please contact Andrew Romero: andrew@codefour.ai.

Holly Beilin Flock Safety +1 (404) 476-6599 holly@flocksafety.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.