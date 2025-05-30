Special Investigating Unit on interdict of pension payout to former Gauteng Agriculture HOD

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an interim court order from the Special Tribunal to interdict the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) from processing the pension benefits of Ms. Matilda Matozi Gasela, former Head of Department (HOD) at the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Land Reform (GDARD) of approximately R3.3 million. The order, granted on 15 May 2025, also restrains Ms. Gasela from accessing or claiming these funds pending finalisation of the legal proceedings.

Ms. Gasela assumed office as HOD on 01 December 2018 and is alleged to have played a pivotal role in the mismanagement of a contract involving Enviro Mobi (Pty) Ltd (later known as Groen Mintirho). Despite the company’s failure to deliver the required vehicles, she authorised further payments and approved a settlement of R6,499,712.64 for purported "storage costs" – an expense not stipulated in the original contract. Senior counsel had explicitly advised against this payment, which was later declared to be fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Her actions allegedly contravened the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and contributed to the depletion of public funds, as the SIU contends, in what it describes as a fraudulent scheme.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU referred this matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after finding evidence of criminal conduct, specifically gross violations of the Public Finance Management Act. The NPA was furnished with this evidence to consider pursuing criminal charges, including fraud, corruption, and maladministration, against the accused.

In October 2024, Gasela and her co-accused were arrested. Her co-accused includes:

Loyiso Mkwana, Chief Director: Sustainable Use of Environment at GDARD, also served as the Bid Evaluation Committee Chairperson. Thandeka Mbassa – former Head of the Department at GDARD – left GDARD in August 2018. Abdullah Mohamed Ismail – former Chief Financial Officer at GDARD and Chairperson of the Bid Adjudication Committee. Mmatlhekelo Elsie Mabe – Director of Mvest Trading (Pty) Ltd. Tinyiko Mahuntsi – Director of Enviro Mobi. Puleng Peter Mabe – former Director of Enviro Mobi and a former member of Parliament.

The accused appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, Johannesburg. They were implicated in the unlawful procurement and financial mismanagement related to the R33 million contracts awarded to Enviro Mobi by the GDARD and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM).

The SIU is also authorised under the SIU Act to initiate a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation resulting from acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration. In this matter, the SIU has filed papers in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside the contract, and to recover the financial losses suffered by the State, amounting to R33,731,463.64.

Furthermore, as part of consequence management, the SIU has made disciplinary referrals to the department against implicated officials. An administrative referral was made against Enviro Mobi for blacklisting.

The SIU was mandated under Presidential Proclamation No. R.15 of 2021 to investigate instances of alleged maladministration in GDARD and EMM regarding the procurement or contracting for the supply of 200 portable three-wheel motorised waste collection vehicles. The SIU has completed its investigation into this matter and submitted the report to the President during the 2023-2024 financial year.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates