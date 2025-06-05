CertiPUR-US Trailblazers Sullivan and Crowell Inducted Into Flexible Polyurethane Foam Hall of Fame

Helen Sullivan Michael Crowell

Helen Sullivan is first woman to be honored

Sullivan is the first woman inducted into the Hall of Fame, marking a historic milestone for the industry.” — Russ Batson

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helen Sullivan and Michael Crowell were inducted into the Flexible Polyurethane Foam Hall of Fame at the spring Polyurethane Foam Association (PFA) meeting.They were honored for their work with the CertiPUR-US foam certification program, which has transformed the flexible polyurethane foam, bedding and furniture industries and significantly contributed to safer and more sustainable homes across America.“Sullivan and Crowell’s leadership of the now highly recognized and respected CertiPUR-US program has had a positive and lasting impact on the polyurethane foam industry globally,” says Russ Batson, executive director of the PFA, which organizes the hall of fame. Batson added: "Sullivan is the first woman inducted into the Hall of Fame, marking a historic milestone for the industry."Sullivan’s connection with polyurethanes began in 1983 as an advertising and public relations agency account manager for the International Sleep Products Association’s Better Sleep Council. During her decade-long tenure, she was influential in reshaping consumer behavior, shortening the mattress replacement cycle and helping to establish a market for ultra-premium bedding. Her creation of the now-iconic “May Is Better Sleep Month” campaign significantly boosted mattress sales and increased the use of polyurethane foam. The program earned Sullivan two of her three prestigious Public Relations Society of America Silver Anvil awards.From 1995 to 2004, Sullivan headed a PFA-led marketing initiative aimed at raising awareness of the benefits of flexible polyurethane foam. During that time, she established InHouse Communications, LLC to act as the in-house communications arm leading industry-wide marketing programs for a number of trade associations and credentialing programs. In that capacity, beginning in 2005, she served as communications counsel for the PFA, where she worked with association leadership on complex issues such as fire prevention, crisis communications and flame-retardant policies.Her most enduring contribution to the polyurethane foam industry came through her work with the CertiPUR-USprogram. As brand manager, communications strategist and continuous improvement officer, she helped grow the program from its inception into a globally recognized standard for foam safety and performance.Sullivan crafted the CertiPUR-USprogram’s memorable tagline — “foams that feel good and you can feel good about” — and developed its distinctive branding and promotional strategies. She also played a key role in designing the supply-chain record-keeping systems that underpin the program’s credibility.Crowell has served as the CertiPUR-USprogram’s executive director for the last 10 years. His commitment to maintaining the program’s rigorous standards as a dynamic document, continuously updated to reflect new safety and environmental regulations, has ensured its ongoing relevance. He was honored with the organization’s Outstanding Leadership Award and retired as executive director at the end of 2024.Crowell’s distinguished career includes more than 40 years of senior management experience in the flexible polyurethane foam industry, spanning technical, manufacturing, sales and marketing positions. Before taking the helm at the Alliance for Flexible Polyurethane Foam, the nonprofit that administers the CertiPUR-US program, he served as vice president of marketing and sales for Flexible Foam Products.He previously was vice president of automotive sales for Foamex International (now known as FXI). He also served on both the CertiPUR-US program and the International Sleep Products Association board of directors.More than 100 foam producers worldwide supply certified foam through the program to more than 1,000 companies and brands, covering a significant share of foam used in the U.S. bedding and upholstered furniture industries.The Flexible Polyurethane Foam Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and companies who have significantly contributed to the growth and betterment of the North American flexible polyurethane foam industry. Awardees are nominated by their peers and elected by the PFA awards committee.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.