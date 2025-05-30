Shareholders who lost money on Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN). Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. Investors who acquired Organon shares during the class period are encouraged to contact the law firm before the lead plaintiff motion deadline on July 22, 2025.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Class Action Details

Defendant : Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN)

: Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) Class Period : October 31, 2024 – April 30, 2025

: October 31, 2024 – April 30, 2025 Allegations : Concealment of Material Information : Organon allegedly misrepresented its capital allocation priorities, especially regarding its quarterly dividend. Dividend Misrepresentation : While publicly emphasizing dividends as a top priority, the company was internally shifting focus toward debt reduction. Dividend Cut : Following the acquisition of Dermavant Sciences Ltd., Organon drastically reduced its quarterly dividend by over 90%.

:

Trigger Event

Investors Next Step

Investors who acquired Organon shares during the class period are encouraged to contact the law firm of Wolf Haldenstein Adler & Herz LLP before the lead plaintiff motion deadline on July 22, 2025.





PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.