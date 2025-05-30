Legislators, Advocates, Lawyers, and Organizers Take the Stage during Policy Track at Psychedelic Science 2025 to Shape the Future of Psychedelic Reform

From drug criminalization to religious liberty, dozens of policy experts will examine the legal, political, and cultural forces shaping psychedelic access — and how to get involved.

Speakers include public officials such as US senators, members of civil society including seasoned organizers and experienced advocates, Tribal leaders, civil rights attorneys, and Veteran activists from around the world.

Sessions explore drug rescheduling, religious freedom, Indigenous sovereignty, global treaties, legislative models, and how targeted strategies can shift public opinion.



DENVER, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the last year, we’ve seen the first-ever FDA review of psychedelic-assisted therapy and state legislatures debating—and passing—bills to create legal access across the country. As momentum for psychedelic policy reform continues to grow, Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) will convene the world’s leading voices to reflect on lessons learned, assess today’s political landscape, and chart a course for just, compassionate, and responsible psychedelic policy. Hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), this global conference takes place June 16–20, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Psychedelic Science is the largest psychedelic conference in the world — and this year, its Policy Track stands out as one of the most dynamic forums to discuss the urgent need to create legal access to psychedelic substances, drive drug law reforms, and the transition away from criminalization.

Despite the challenges of the last two years, the field of psychedelic policy reform is more dynamic than ever, and it is imperative that it builds toward a future where psychedelic therapies are responsibly integrated into society in a way that repairs, instead of reinforces, cracks in existing social and political systems. In 2023, we set the groundwork — this year, the Policy track is about weaving together modern evidence, traditional practices, and practical approaches in service of a stronger safety net and more responsible ecosystem. These conversations are about more than just the law — they are about community, healing, and justice. Our speakers will offer technical expertise alongside essential wisdom on how we can change the world without leaving these values behind.

— Ismail L. Ali, J.D., Interim MAPS Co-Executive Director

From high-ranking government officials to grassroots organizers, speakers on PS2025’s Policy Track will highlight the rapidly evolving intersection of psychedelic research, public opinion, and the law. For policymakers, lawyers, researchers, activists, clergy, Tribal and Indigenous leadership, and community advocates shaping the future of the psychedelic landscape, Psychedelic Science 2025’s Policy track offers:

A Dedicated Policy Forum – Dozens of sessions featuring experts in law, government, and advocacy, tackling the most pressing questions of psychedelic legalization and regulation.

– Dozens of sessions featuring experts in law, government, and advocacy, tackling the most pressing questions of psychedelic legalization and regulation. Workshops & Roundtables – Interactive sessions on policy innovation, harm reduction, and creative approaches to work with lawmakers, mobilize the community, and drive responsible advocacy.

– Interactive sessions on policy innovation, harm reduction, and creative approaches to work with lawmakers, mobilize the community, and drive responsible advocacy. Global & Cultural Perspectives – Panels with international officials and Indigenous leaders that ensure diverse voices inform policy, from United Nations advisers to Tribal representatives.

– Panels with international officials and Indigenous leaders that ensure diverse voices inform policy, from United Nations advisers to Tribal representatives. Unparalleled Networking – Opportunities to connect with pioneers at the forefront of drug policy reform, from former prosecutors and medical researchers to faith leaders and Veteran activists.

The overarching theme of the Policy Track is “Psychedelic Policy at a Crossroads – Law, Liberty, and Global Change.” It examines how psychedelic research and advocacy are reshaping law and society from multiple angles:

Legal and Regulatory Breakthroughs – Exploring changes to drug scheduling, FDA approvals, and DEA policy that could impact the study or delivery of psychedelic therapies.

– Exploring changes to drug scheduling, FDA approvals, and DEA policy that could impact the study or delivery of psychedelic therapies. Political and Legislative Momentum – Showcasing multipartisan efforts in Congress and state capitols, exploring and iterating on new models for sensible psychedelic legislation.

– Showcasing multipartisan efforts in Congress and state capitols, exploring and iterating on new models for sensible psychedelic legislation. Cultural and Ethical Perspectives – Addressing Indigenous rights, religious freedom, and the responsibility of ensuring policy reforms honor traditional practices.

– Addressing Indigenous rights, religious freedom, and the responsibility of ensuring policy reforms honor traditional practices. Global Innovations – Highlighting updates to international progress, relevant shifts in foreign drug policy, and emerging cross-border collaborations that are changing the worldwide landscape.

Sessions include:

Behind the Scenes of Getting Congress Behind Psychedelic Research – As multipartisan momentum builds in Congress, this session spotlights the groundbreaking work of the Congressional Psychedelics Advancing Clinical Treatments (PACT) Caucus and the recently introduced VA bill to establish psychedelic research centers. Join Melissa Lavasani (Founder, Psychedelic Medicine Coalition) and Amy Rising (Air Force Veteran) as they discuss their work to drive progress in Congress, why the PACT Caucus was created, and how several years of careful listening and relationship-building have led to federal support for psychedelic-assisted therapies.

From Right to Try to Rescheduling: Legal Battles to Expand Psychedelic Access – Groundbreaking public-interest litigation has catalyzed drug policy reform from the beginning. In this session, pioneering drug policy reform advocate Ethan Nadelmann (Founder, Drug Policy Alliance), and renowned attorneys Kathryn Tucker (Special Counsel, Emerge Law Group) and Shane Pennington (Counsel, Vicente LLP) share updates on high-profile lawsuits aimed at forcing the DEA to ease federal restrictions on research and access to care. The discussion will illuminate how strategic court challenges are pushing the boundaries of current law — and potentially opening new pathways for psychedelic-assisted care through the judiciary.

The National Psychedelic Landscape: An Overview of Past, Current, and Future Policy Reform – Over the past 18 months, lawmakers in dozens of states have introduced psychedelic legislation, but why do some bills succeed while others stall? Led by Sam Chapman (of Toolbox Strategies; formerly the Executive Director of Healing Advocacy Fund), this session analyzes the political and practical lessons from psychedelic policy efforts across the country. Chapman will break down which state programs are gaining traction (and why), which have faltered, and who the key players are in advancing or obstructing reform. By distilling trends from dozens of bills — from modest research committees to ambitious regulated access programs — this presentation will point to the possibility of a unified national strategy to advance psychedelic access in diverse political climates.

Legislative Success in New Mexico: How It Happened – In a historic move, New Mexico became the first state to pass a regulated access program for psychedelic therapy through its legislature in 2025. This session brings together key players behind the effort – Senator Jeff Steinborn (D-NM), Dominick Zurlo (Division Director, Medical Cannabis Program, New Mexico’s Department of Health), and Adele Getty (Advocate and Director, Limina Foundation) – to share the untold story of how diverse stakeholders came together to shape and pass this precedent-setting legislation. Attendees will gain behind-the-scenes insight into coalition building, evidence-based education, implementation strategies that brought the bill to life – along with the challenges and lessons learned for future state-level reform.

Nevada’s Blueprint for Psychedelic Reform: A Bipartisan Model for Cultural and Legislative Change – As psychedelic reform gains momentum, Nevada is pioneering a unique approach that could inspire other states. Kate Cotter (Executive Director, Nevada Coalition for Psychedelic Medicines), Jon Dalton (Co-Founder and President, Nevada Coalition for Psychedelic Medicines), and Diane Goldstein (a retired police lieutenant and Executive Director of Law Enforcement Action Partnership) will reveal how unlikely allies joined forces in Nevada to advance safe, regulated access to psychedelics. From forging coalitions across the political spectrum to integrating grassroots support, they’ll share successes and challenges from Nevada’s journey — and how to balance advocacy and education in a way that can drive reform in other states.

Indigenous Leadership and Healing in the Natural Medicine Movement – Psychedelic policy is not just about science and law; it’s also about honoring the cultures that have stewarded sacred medicines for generations. Regina Randall (Founder and Chair of the Alaska Entheogenic Awareness Council), along with Indigenous leaders and advocates David Karabelnikoff and Richard Porter (Executive Director, Knik Tribe) will explore the intersection of indigenous knowledge and modern psychedelic policy reform, particularly focusing on the work being done in Alaska to decriminalize entheogenic plant medicines and establish a regulated medical access framework. This session will examine the vital role of Indigenous communities in shaping policy and ensuring that psychedelic practices respect traditional teachings - even while working within the constraints of the existing political system.

Keeping Young People Safer in an Increasingly Post-Prohibition World — As psychedelics emerge from the underground into mainstream awareness, how do we keep young people informed, empowered, and safe? This dynamic panel combines established experts with emerging voices to trace the evolution of psychedelic public education: from DARE to Safety First to the new Before You Trip campaign focused on Gen Z and others newly exposed to psychedelics. Vilmarie Fraguda Narloch, PsyD (Director, Sana Healing Collective) will moderate a conversation between Kristin Nash, MPH (William G. Nash Foundation; Coalition for Psychedelic Safety and Education), Marsha Rosenbaum (Director Emerita, Drug Policy Alliance), and Ronan Wood to show how the Gen-Z-focused campaign uses data to inform sensible public health policy, taking another step toward a world with evidence-based drug education that actually keeps young people safer.

Spiritual Gatekeeping: Navigating Faith and Law in Psychedelic Practice – What does it take to secure legal protection for sacred psychedelic practice? This session offers a first-hand look at the fight for religious exemptions, led by two lawyers at the forefront of this issue. Bob Jesse will moderate a panel with Taylor Loyden, whose client just received the first-ever exemption through the DEA’s administrative process, and Martha Hartney, whose client settled with the federal government to secure its own religious rights just last year. These experts will unpack the current legal landscape under RFRA, draw on their direct experience working with the DEA and courts on behalf of psychedelic churches, and illuminate the precedents, pitfalls, and evolving policies that shape the landscape today.

Going Forward: Challenging Misconceptions, Introducing Nuance, and Changing Public Opinion – Great ideas don’t succeed on merit alone — winning public support is critical. In this data-driven session, researchers unveil fresh polling on American attitudes toward psychedelics and how strategic messaging can dispel stigma. Communication experts Matthew Goldberg, Ph.D. (Yale University) and Abel Gustafson, Ph.D. (University of Cincinnati) will present new survey findings showing what Americans really think about psychedelic therapy, where misconceptions run deepest, and which narratives are breaking through. They’ll highlight which stories and statistics change minds, which demographics are most persuadable, and how advocacy groups can capitalize on shifting state by state. This session intends to offer attendees insights to build public support and momentum for policy change in their own context.

Taking Responsibility through Restoration, Liberation, and "Righter" Relationship – How can we participate in cultural renewal and collective liberation, even in the political sphere? Listen to two movement leaders answer this question by reflecting on their ongoing practice of weaving traditional ethical frameworks into psychedelic policy and the mainstream psychedelic community. Robert “Roman” Haferd and Ariel Clark — seasoned lawyers of color and founding board members of the Psychedelic Bar Association — will report back from years of “sensemaking” with dozens of BIPOC and Native land-based communities, reflect on the legal and ontological complexities of the psychedelic ecosystem, and invite the audience members to ask how existing systems can be utilized to center respect and responsibility toward our human and more-than-human relatives — including sacred plants.

Visit PsychedelicScience.org to view the full schedule, register for workshops, and explore hotel and travel options. Workshop spaces are limited and available on a first-come basis.

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; and community activities including art, music, and mindfulness. We are proud to have offered over a thousand scholarships to support broad participation across the community.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

