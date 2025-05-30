MEDIA ADVISORY: North Carolina Department of Public Safety Promotes NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Events Across the State

Who: State, federal and local officials; NC S.A.F.E. partners and community leaders



What: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Events Across North Carolina

Guns are now the leading cause of death among children and teens in North Carolina. Unlocked guns are putting North Carolina’s children at risk every day — leading to injuries, deaths and crimes.

For the third annual NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action, NC S.A.F.E. is bringing together community leaders, parents, members of law enforcement, and health professionals across North Carolina to confront the crisis of unsecured guns and child deaths by firearm. The Week of Action events will feature free gun lock giveaways, educational events and powerful testimonials from impacted families. Representatives from the NC S.A.F.E. initiative will be available at each event to speak to the media about the initiative’s goals and the need for secure firearm storage in North Carolina.

When: Sunday, June 1, to Saturday, June 7



Where: Members of the media should RSVP to ncsafe@ncdps.gov to request an interview with campaign representatives.

A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at www.ncsafe.org/about.

NC S.A.F.E. representatives will be handing out free gun locks, promotional items and other resources at the following events: