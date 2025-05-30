MEDIA ADVISORY: North Carolina Department of Public Safety Promotes NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Events Across the State
Who: State, federal and local officials; NC S.A.F.E. partners and community leaders
What: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Events Across North Carolina
Guns are now the leading cause of death among children and teens in North Carolina. Unlocked guns are putting North Carolina’s children at risk every day — leading to injuries, deaths and crimes.
For the third annual NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action, NC S.A.F.E. is bringing together community leaders, parents, members of law enforcement, and health professionals across North Carolina to confront the crisis of unsecured guns and child deaths by firearm. The Week of Action events will feature free gun lock giveaways, educational events and powerful testimonials from impacted families. Representatives from the NC S.A.F.E. initiative will be available at each event to speak to the media about the initiative’s goals and the need for secure firearm storage in North Carolina.
When: Sunday, June 1, to Saturday, June 7
Where: Members of the media should RSVP to ncsafe@ncdps.gov to request an interview with campaign representatives.
A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at www.ncsafe.org/about.
NC S.A.F.E. representatives will be handing out free gun locks, promotional items and other resources at the following events:
|Date and Time
|Location
|Event Details
|Sunday, June 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. ET
|1230 Alder St. Winston-Salem, NC 27127
|
Community Day with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
Atrium Health Wake Forrest Baptist is hosting a Summer Safety Fest featuring free bike helmets, life jackets, gun locks, food trucks, a splash pad, and more.
|Monday, June 2, at 3 p.m. ET
|5501 Josh Birmingham Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28208
|
Transportation Security Administration Press Conference
The TSA at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will promote firearm safety at airports. Agents will also demonstrate the correct way to pack a firearm for air travel.
|Tuesday, June 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. ET
|800 Brevard Road Asheville, NC 28806
|
NC S.A.F.E. Awareness Event with Asheville Police Department
The Asheville Police Department will be hosting an NC S.A.F.E. awareness event to promote NC S.A.F.E. resources and distribute gun locks. The event will take place at Sportsman’s Warehouse at Tanger Outlets Mall.
|Wednesday, June 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. ET
|312 W. Church St. Laurinburg, NC
|
Laurinburg Community Day
The Scotland County Memorial Library is hosting a community day to promote safety, literacy and community engagement.
|Thursday, June 5, through Saturday, June 7
|Downtown Old Fort, NC
|
Third Annual Old Fort Trails & Trains Festival
The historic town of Old Fort is hosting a celebration of the rich history of its Blue Ridge Mountain community.
|Friday, June 6, through Saturday, June 7
|On the banks of the Roanoke River in Plymouth, NC
|
11th Annual National Black Bear Festival
This event was created to celebrate North Carolina’s black bears and educate the public about them in fun, interactive ways.
|Friday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|1064 Northside Road
Elizabeth City, NC
|
Press Conference with State and Local Officials
Join state leaders as they present gun locks to the Elizabeth City police chief. The press conference will take place at Pasquotank High School Media Center.
|Saturday, June 7, from 5 to 9 p.m.
|48 US-221 BUS Marion, NC 28752
|
17th Annual Marion Livermush Festival
The town of Marion is hosting a Livermush Festival. There are free children’s activities and over 80 craft vendors.
|Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|4115 Legion Road Hope Mills, NC 28348
|
Jeep Event Fun Fair
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a best Jeep contest to support the county’s Shop with a Sheriff Foundation.
|Saturday, June 7, through Sunday, June 8
|1960 Coliseum Dr.
Fayetteville, NC 28306
|
Fayetteville Gun Show
The Fayetteville gun show will be held at Crown Expo Center and hosted by C&E Gun Shows.
