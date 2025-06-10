HIP HOP INTERNATIONAL’S GLOBAL STAGE LAUNCHES BREAKOUT CAREERS IN DANCE AND CHOREOGRAPHY

55 nations to compete at World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2025 USA Gold Medalists The Killas headed to Worlds

Is a gold medal win at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship the ticket to global success?

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its founding in 2002, Hip Hop International (HHI) has revolutionized the dance world—establishing the USA and World Hip Hop Dance Championships and later creating the Emmy Award-winning America’s Best Dance Crew, the iconic MTV series that ran for eight celebrated seasons.Today, HHI sanctions national hip hop dance championships in 55 countries, each sending their best crews to compete on the world’s biggest hip hop dance stage.The 24th World Hip Hop Dance Championship will be held July 27–August 2, 2025, in Arizona, bringing together elite dancers and choreographers from across the globe. Preliminary and Semi Finals will take place in the Convention Center at the Arizona Grand Resort.Finals will take place on August 2 at the Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.Throughout its two-decade legacy, HHI has served as a launching pad for some of the biggest names in dance. Most recently, Parris Goebel—a four-time World Champion—was featured in Vogue (April 2025) for her visionary choreography with Lady Gaga, recently showcased at Coachella and before an audience of 2.1 million on the beach in Brazil. A recent feature in Spain’s Diariovasco, which reaches 3 million readers, noted that “participation (but above all, winning) can lead to professional opportunities and contracts with advertising, film, or television production companies, as well as international musicians and world-class brands.”HHI alumni frequently grace the world’s biggest stages—from the Super Bowl Halftime Show to the Grammys, Emmys, and Oscars—proving that HHI is not just a competition, but a career catalyst. Jabbawockeez, winners of America’s Best Dance Crew, have since become global entertainment icons— performing at NBA All-Star Games with Shaquille O’Neal, collaborating with major recording artists, and holding a long-running residency on the Las Vegas Strip. Along the Strip and around the world, HHI discoveries have been cast in numerous Cirque du Soleil shows.Perhaps the most visible evidence of HHI’s influence is seen in the music industry, where alumni like Kida the Great (Kendrick Lamar), Sienna Lalau (BTS), Kiel Tutin (BLACKPINK), and Greg Chapkis (Daddy Yankee) have choreographed for or toured with the biggest names in global music. Japan’s four-time World Hip Hop Dance Champion SOTA is fronting J-pop sensations Be:First on its recently launched world tour.Is the next Parris, SOTA, or Kida the Great among the 3,000+ dancers soon to compete on the HHI World Hip Hop Dance Championship stage?To learn more about Hip Hop International’s legacy or the upcoming World Hip Hop Dance Championship, July 27 to August 2, visit hiphopinternational.com. To get a glimpse of the World Championship watch the 2024 highlights video below.

2024 World Hip Hop Dance Championship Finals Highlights

