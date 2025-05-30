Submit Release
News Search

There were 259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,341 in the last 365 days.

Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish closes in Gulf state waters June 1

The recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf of America state and federal waters closes June 1 and will remain closed through July 31. Seasonal harvest closures help conserve Florida’s valuable fisheries for the future.

For current recreational and season updates on gray triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Triggerfish”. You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish closes in Gulf state waters June 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more