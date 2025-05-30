Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish closes in Gulf state waters June 1

The recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf of America state and federal waters closes June 1 and will remain closed through July 31. Seasonal harvest closures help conserve Florida’s valuable fisheries for the future.

For current recreational and season updates on gray triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Triggerfish”. You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.