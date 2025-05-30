Department of the Interior Implements Emergency Permitting Procedures to Accelerate Geothermal Energy Development for National Security and Energy Independence 

Date: May 29, 2025

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced the implementation of emergency permitting procedures to expeditiously review geothermal energy projects critical for U.S. national security and Energy Dominance. This action is part of the Department’s efforts to address the national energy emergency declared by President Donald J. Trump on January 20, 2025.

By streamlining environmental reviews, the Department aims to accelerate geothermal projects that address urgent national security and energy needs while maintaining environmental stewardship.

“Geothermal energy is a reliable energy source that can power critical infrastructure for national security and help advance energy independence,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By cutting red tape and advancing President Trump’s American Energy Dominance agenda, we’re fast-tracking reliable energy projects while strengthening national security and supporting American workers.”

Several proposed geothermal projects led by Ormat Nevada, Inc. will be among the first geothermal projects covered by the Department’s new emergency permitting procedures:

Diamond Flat Geothermal Project (near Fallon, Nevada) – Ormat plans to drill test wells and conduct geothermal resource confirmation activities on federally leased land to determine whether the geothermal reservoir is commercially viable.

– Ormat plans to drill test wells and conduct geothermal resource confirmation activities on federally leased land to determine whether the geothermal reservoir is commercially viable. McGinness Hills Geothermal Optimization Project (Lander County, Nevada) – This effort involves upgrading and expanding three existing geothermal power plants by adding new wells, advanced heat exchangers, cooling fans, and a 15 MW solar photovoltaic field. These improvements aim to increase efficiency and boost output beyond the current 193 megawatts.

– This effort involves upgrading and expanding three existing geothermal power plants by adding new wells, advanced heat exchangers, cooling fans, and a 15 MW solar photovoltaic field. These improvements aim to increase efficiency and boost output beyond the current 193 megawatts. Pinto Geothermal Project (near Denio, Nevada) – Ormat is evaluating geothermal potential on leased public lands through test drilling and exploration activities.

These proposed projects pursue the kind of reliable and strategically important energy development the Department seeks to accelerate—supporting both national defense and domestic energy resilience. Once the Bureau of Land Management completes its environmental assessments within a 14-day timeframe, it will determine whether Ormat’s proposed projects can move forward.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees geothermal development on federal lands by leasing sites to companies, conducting environmental reviews, and issuing permits for exploration and production. The bureau ensures projects comply with environmental and safety standards, balances geothermal development with other land uses and manages royalties from operations. Essentially, BLM manages and regulates geothermal resources to promote responsible energy development on public lands.

The Department is using emergency authorities under existing regulations for the National Environmental Policy Act, National Historic Preservation Act and the Endangered Species Act. Interior has prepared a list of frequently asked questions pertaining to the emergency procedures. Project proponents interested in requesting emergency coverage should contact their regular points of contact at the pertinent field, district or state office.

###