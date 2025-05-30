DNMiner Launches New Short-Term Mining Contracts — Earn Passive Income Daily Starting Now!

DNMiner is here to simplify the process by offering a new opportunity: short-term cloud mining contracts that let users earn passive income every day — without any upfront hardware costs or complexity.

Bracknell, England, UK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As digital currencies like Bitcoin continue to gain global momentum, many investors find direct mining or investment challenging due to technical knowledge, expensive equipment, and high energy costs.



DNMiner is here to simplify the process by offering a new opportunity: short-term cloud mining contracts that let users earn passive income every day — without any upfront hardware costs or complexity.









What Makes DNMiner the Smart Choice Today?

$100 Free Credit Line to Begin Effortlessly

New users receive a $100 credit upon registration, enabling anyone to start mining immediately without financial risk.



Multiple Cryptocurrency Options

Besides Bitcoin, users can mine Ethereum, Litecoin, and other major cryptocurrencies, allowing portfolio diversification based on market conditions.



Eco-Friendly and Secure

With green energy-powered infrastructure and regulation by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), your mining is both sustainable and secure.



Easy to Use for Everyone

Simply sign up, select a mining plan — now including new short-term contracts — and let DNMiner’s experts manage the rest. No technical skills required!

How to Start Earning with New Short-Term Contracts:

Create your account on the DNMiner official website and claim your $100 free credit.



Pick from the newly launched short-term mining plans tailored for quick and steady returns.



Begin mining immediately as computing power is automatically assigned to you.



Collect your daily mining profits and withdraw whenever you want.



New Short term Contracts :



Contract Term Contract Price Daily Reward Total Reward (Principal Returned) Daily Return Rate 1 day $350 $10.5 $350+$10.5 3.0% 3 day $500 $16 $500 + $48 3.2% 4 days $1000 $35 $1000 + $140 3.5% 5 days



$3000 $114 $3000 + $570 3.8% 2 days $12000 $576 $12000+$1152 4.8%



Why do thousands of people choose DNMiner? Low-risk entry: With a $100 credit line, users can try cloud mining with zero risk and understand the operation of the cryptocurrency market. High income potential: Thanks to advanced mining technology and green energy support, users can obtain stable income at a lower cost. Future development potential: DNMiner is constantly optimizing its technology and services to meet market needs in 2025 and beyond. Its goal is to become a smarter, simpler and more efficient income-generating platform. Get $100 in free credit immediately after successful registration.







Conclusion

With the introduction of these new short-term contracts, DNMiner offers a timely, accessible way for everyone to participate in the crypto boom and generate stable passive income every day. Whether you are a novice in cryptocurrency or an experienced investor, DNMiner is worth a try. Through this platform, you can easily seize the opportunities in the Bitcoin boom and achieve financial freedom.

Don’t wait — start mining with DNMiner today and take your first step toward financial freedom!



#Cloud Mining | #DN Miner | #Best Mining Platform | #Crypto Mining | #Easy profit

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Name: Anne Email: info@dnminer.com Job Title: Marketing Manager

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.