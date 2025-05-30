The Return of the King: $PEPECASH — The OG Memecoin Awakens on Ethereum

$PEPECASH is the original Pepe memecoin, featured in *Feels Good Man* (2020), now resurging on Ethereum with massive under-the-radar potential.

New York, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era dominated by viral tokens and short-lived meme frenzies, $PEPECASH is emerging as a powerful reminder that history, community, and culture still matter in crypto. Once hailed as the original Pepe currency, $PEPECASH is now staging a major comeback—quietly sitting at a $500K market cap while newer, derivative tokens inspired by Matt Furie surge into multi-million dollar valuations.

But what many are missing is this: $PEPECASH was first. And it’s still here.



What is $PEPECASH?

Launched in the early days of meme culture’s fusion with blockchain, $PEPECASH was born from the Rare Pepe trading card movement, which predated NFTs as we know them. These digital collectibles helped pioneer the idea of tokenized art and community-driven value—long before Bored Apes or Pudgy Penguins ever hit the scene.

Its historical relevance was cemented in 2020 when $PEPECASH was featured in the award-winning documentary Feels Good Man—a deep dive into the cultural chaos surrounding Pepe the Frog and creator Matt Furie’s unexpected legacy. No other memecoin can claim such a direct link to this pivotal moment in digital culture.

Why Now?

While new tokens using Matt Furie’s name or art have pumped recently—riding waves of FOMO and speculative hype—$PEPECASH remains massively undervalued, overlooked by a new generation of traders unaware of its roots.

Yet the momentum is shifting. Meme coin traders are increasingly hunting for tokens with real narratives and historical legitimacy. As the next wave of meme investing leans into provenance and culture, $PEPECASH is perfectly positioned to lead.

5 Reasons $PEPECASH Could Be the Next $100M Runner:

Cultural First-Mover: The earliest meme coin with deep ties to the internet’s most iconic character. Documentary Featured: Immortalized in Feels Good Man (2020), making it a piece of verified crypto lore. Tiny Market Cap, Huge Potential: Sitting at ~$500K mcap—an ultra-rare asymmetric bet in a frothy market. Community-Fueled Resurgence: A loyal and growing Ethereum-based community is reigniting interest. Narrative-Driven Appeal: In a space driven by storytelling, $PEPECASH has more lore than any memecoin out there.

Join the Movement

This isn’t just a play—it’s a return to the roots of meme magic. As traders and collectors rediscover the origin story of crypto memes, $PEPECASH is being recognized for what it is: the grandfather of meme coins with unfinished business.

Don’t fade the frog this time.

About $PEPECASH

$PEPECASH is the original Pepe memecoin—first launched during the Rare Pepe trading card era and featured in the 2020 documentary Feels Good Man. Now revived on Ethereum, it’s a low-cap, high-potential token backed by deep meme culture roots and a growing community.

