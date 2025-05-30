Truck Accidents Are a Leading Cause of Traumatic Pregnancy Injuries in the U.S.

Traumatic pregnancies caused by truck and car accidents are on the rise. Zinda Law Group provides critical legal insight to pregnant crash victims.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traumatic pregnancies caused by truck and car accidents are on the rise, with truck crashes now among the leading causes of injury to pregnant women and unborn children. Each year, tens of thousands of expecting mothers are hurt in vehicle collisions, many involving commercial trucks weighing up to 80,000 pounds.Zinda Law Group provides critical guidance to pregnant crash victims, offering legal and medical insight to help protect both mother and baby after these life-altering events.Motor vehicle crashes during pregnancy are the leading cause of traumatic fetal mortality and a major contributor to serious maternal injury in the United States. Each year, approximately 92,500 pregnant women are injured in car crashes, according to the National Library of Medicine . The annual crash rate for pregnant women is estimated at 13 per 1,000, compared to 26 per 1,000 for non-pregnant women.“Even a low-speed accident can lead to serious outcomes for both mother and baby,” the firm states in their blog post. “Placental abruption, uterine rupture, and fetal trauma are just a few of the serious medical risks. Beyond the physical trauma, many expecting mothers also experience anxiety, guilt, or post-traumatic stress after the crash.”Zinda Law Group’s blog, “Injured in a Truck Accident While Pregnant? Here’s What to Do Next,” outlines critical next steps after an accident:1. Call 911 and inform responders that you are pregnant2. Request full prenatal evaluation, including ultrasound and fetal monitoring3. File a police report and collect documentation4. Notify your OB/GYN and attend all follow-up appointments5. Speak with a qualified truck accident attorney to protect your legal rightsVictims may be entitled to compensation for emergency care, NICU stays, future pregnancy-related costs, pain and suffering, and wrongful death damages. Due to the complexity of truck accident claims, Zinda Law Group encourages victims to seek legal representation before accepting any settlement offers.To learn more about your legal rights after a crash, visit the firm’s dedicated page for their experienced Truck Accident Lawyers Pregnant and injured in a truck accident? You may be entitled to compensation for both medical care and emotional trauma. Call Zinda Law Group at (800) 563-5312 or visit www.zdfirm.com for a free consultation.About Zinda Law GroupZinda Law Group is a nationwide personal injury law firm dedicated to helping victims seek justice after serious accidents. With a proven track record of securing significant verdicts and settlements, the firm is committed to providing compassionate, client-focused representation.Law Firm Contact Information:Zinda Law Group, PLLC8834 N. Capital of Texas Highway, Suite 304Austin, TX 78759Phone: (800) 863-5312Website: zdfirm.com

