New report finds healthcare falling behind in digital experimentation, putting growth and patient access at risk

Healthcare is the slowest industry to adopt digital testing practices, limiting innovation and frustrating patients, according to 2025 research from Kameleoon.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new industry report from Kameleoon reveals that healthcare organizations are lagging behind in experimentation-led growth, a gap that threatens both business performance and patient outcomes.The 2025 Experimentation-Led Growth Report highlights that only 17 percent of healthcare organizations expect significant growth in the year ahead—the lowest of any sector surveyed. Just one in three are heavily investing in digital experimentation, the process of testing and improving online patient experiences like appointment booking, symptom checkers, or communication flows.“When someone is unwell, even a minor friction point can delay care,” said Collin Crowell, VP North America at Kameleoon and the report’s lead author. “Healthcare can’t afford to guess what patients need. Experimentation is how you find out what’s working and fix what isn’t.”The study, which surveyed 159 digital leaders across healthcare, retail, SaaS, media, and BFSI, found healthcare trailing across several indicators:- Healthcare organizations are the least likely to invest in experimentation infrastructure- Only 3% consider themselves leaders in their category- Just 13% say all teams can run all types of experiments- Only 30% say their product and marketing teams are structured to collaborate“Digital transformation in healthcare can’t stop at telehealth and EHR adoption,” said Crowell. “If a patient can’t book an appointment, understand a provider’s availability, or navigate billing questions, they’re going to disengage. That’s where experimentation makes a measurable impact.”Kameleoon’s platform is used by healthcare providers to support web and feature experimentation, including HIPAA-compliant workflows, personalization, and AI-powered test design. By enabling collaboration across marketing, product, engineering, and data teams, the platform helps health systems turn strategy into action.The full 2025 Experimentation-Led Growth Report is available at kameleoon.com

