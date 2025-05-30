Border Patrol apprehends known MS-13 gang member with international warrant

RANGELEY, Maine — On Friday, May 23, 2025, United States Border Patrol (USBP) Agents arrested a Mara Salvatrucha gang member (MS-13) illegally present in the United States. On February 6, 2025, The State Department, in Public Notice 12672, designated MS-13, amongst other organizations, a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). This marks the 2nd arrest of a confirmed MS-13 gang member in Houlton Sector this fiscal year.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents encountered the subject during a vehicle stop early Friday evening. Throughout the investigative process, agents discovered the subject was wanted by Interpol for Aggravated Murder in El Salvador. The El Salvadorian national, confirmed to be a known member of the of MS-13 Foreign Terrorist Organization and present in the U.S. illegally, was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents were also called, interviewed the subject, and are currently investigating the event.

“The Border Patrol in Maine is here to ensure the safety and security of our communities. Houlton Sector Border Patrol Agents courageously remove violent and dangerous offenders who are present in this country in violation of the law,” said Houlton Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Christopher Kuhn.

Border Patrol Agents in Maine continue to conduct operations within the state that further national security. This is achieved through operational control of our borders in order to prevent the entry of people who choose to violate the law and enter the U.S. illegally without proper inspection, especially those that pose a high risk to society.

The message is clear, if you enter the United States illegally you will be apprehended, and the appropriate consequence will be imposed under the law. However, CBP Home is now offering a voluntary, incentivized process for illegal aliens in the United States to return to their home country or another country that will accept them. Participants use the CBP Home App to record their intention to voluntarily depart the United States. Eligible aliens may qualify for travel assistance, document help, and de-prioritization for detention and removal while preparing to leave. Any illegal alien who uses the app and confirms their departure through the app will receive a $1,000 stipend. Illegal aliens can start the process by visiting the CBP Home App at https://go.dhs.gov/wqB.

