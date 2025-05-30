National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Releases Groundbreaking “Minority and Missing Initiative Report”

On Saturday, May 25th, National Missing Children’s Day, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) released its latest Minority and Missing Initiative Report, highlighting critical disparities in how missing persons cases involving communities of color are handled across the country.







The report urges renewed commitment to protecting vulnerable children and families and serves as a call to action for law enforcement, policymakers, media, and the general public. The report was developed in partnership with the Safety Blitz Foundation’s National Child ID Program, the NFL Alumni Association’s Caring for Kids Campaign, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA), and National Night Out. The report reflects findings from a year-long review of data from state agencies and leading organizations including the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Missing Person File, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and the National Human Trafficking Hotline.



Key Findings:



A rising number of unresolved cases involve Black and Indigenous individuals.

Law enforcement agencies report gaps in training, culturally informed protocols, and overall resources.

Media coverage remains starkly disproportionate, with cases involving people of color receiving far less attention than cases involving white individuals. Key Recommendations: Increase law enforcement resources and deepen collaboration with community-based organizations to improve outreach and information sharing.

Launch a nationwide public awareness campaign focused on missing persons in marginalized communities.

Develop targeted training programs for law enforcement to address cultural bias and systemic barriers in investigations.

Greater public education and awareness initiatives within minority communities to increase awareness around missing persons cases. Voices of Support: “The safety of our children is at the heart of our mission to protect and serve future generations. At the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we’re proud to support this work by providing the Gift of Safety through the National Child ID Program,” said Coach Mike Singletary, Pro Football Hall of Fame Chicago Bears Linebacker. “As one of the founding members, I’m proud to continue championing the National Child ID Program, which has always focused on protecting our most valuable asset—our children,” said Randy White, NFL Hall of Famer. “As a father and grandfather, few things are more terrifying than the thought of a missing child. The Child ID Kit equips families with critical tools to immediately provide law enforcement with essential information, saving precious time searching for their loved one,” said Jerry Kramer, NFL Hall of Fame inductee. “I am grateful for the work of NOBLE, NCAI, and FBI-LEEDA to compile the most comprehensive report on minority, missing, and murdered and missing Indigenous persons, bringing attention to these important crises. I look forward to continuing our work together to ensure every child is brought home safely to their families,” said Kenny Hansmire, Executive Director, National Child ID Program. “We must continue our efforts until every child is safely home.” The Minority and Missing Initiative Report can be found here.



###

About The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 4,800 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county, and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter