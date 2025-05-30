MULTI-PLATINUM ARTIST DYLAN SCOTT ENTERS EASY DOES IT PHASE OF LIFE WITH THIRD STUDIO ALBUM, OUT NOW

Set to perform at Spotify House (6/6) and Nissan Stadium (6/8) during CMA Fest next week

Nashville, Tenn., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-Platinum recording artist Dylan Scott enters a new creative chapter with total confidence as his third studio album Easy Does It releases today. The 11-track collection spans themes of heartbreak, committed love and nods to the small town that raised him. The Tennessean praised the album, stating, “Whether backed by a band or accompanied by musicians playing as soft as a whisper, Scott's gruff baritone, one of his most prominent artistic selling points, takes center stage.”

“I feel like I’m in the best stage of life so far, and this album reflects that for me,” Scott describes. “I don’t know if that’s because of my kids or being married as long as I have, or if it’s just getting into my 30s, but I don’t stress. I don’t worry like I used to – we just go to work. As crazy as it sounds, I’m in that Easy Does It phase of life.”

Easy Does It opens with Scott’s current Country radio single, “What He’ll Never Have,” which is already shaping up to be the biggest song of his career with over 300M global streams so far. Written by Scott alongside his brother Logan, tour manager and guitar player Robbie Gatlin and songwriter Ricky Rowton, the "infectious, cleverly composed track" (Holler) continues to rise on the Country Airplay charts. The album also features Scott’s most recent No. 1, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us,” lively “I Owe You One,” which Scott performed on NBC’s TODAY and energetic anthems like “Country Till I Die” and “I Hate Whiskey,” the latter of which MusicRow described as “a clever twist on a honky-tonk trope, delivered by a solid country hit maker.”

“There’s confidence that comes with success, no doubt about it, and I’m grateful for this Easy Does It stage,” he says. “I’m not the 20-year-old kid anymore, I’m 34 with kids and a wife, and I hope fans can see where I’m at in life. I hope they listen and go, ‘Hey, that’s different from the last album,’ and I hope people take something from it to help ‘em personally. But really, I just hope they see that I’m having fun and am not too worried about things. Just enjoying life.”

No stranger to love songs, the Louisiana native continues to deliver serenade-worthy tracks on Easy Does It. The picturesque “Back Forty,” written by Adam Craig, Kyle Clark and Patrick Murphy, can be taken as a note right out of Scott’s Easy Does It handbook. A serene tribute to simple life, he stated he can’t sing the reflective ballad without thinking of the farmhouse outside Nashville where his kids are growing up, featuring a real-life acreage just off its back porch. The swaying acoustic snap track “Twice,” written by Charlie Handsome, Jaxson Free, John Byron and Taylor Phillips, captures the same romantic spirit as his first career No. 1 “My Girl,” just further down the road of life.

“I’ve been with my wife since I was 15 years old – she’s the rock, she’s the glue that holds this whole thing together,” Scott explains. “I didn’t write ‘Twice,’ but I knew I had to have it the first time I heard it, because it just reminds me of my wife and our relationship. If I could, I wish I could live it twice.”

Scott’s 2025 has already seen several high notes, including snagging two No. 1s so far this year with “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” and “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe, adding to his six career No. 1 singles overall. He continues to dominate on the road, recently wrapping his headlining Country Till I Die Tour. The tour saw 10 sold-out stops as well as Scott’s headlining arena debut with two arena shows. The dates became his highest-grossing and highest-selling tour dates yet, shattering his previous attendance records.

The road warrior will head back on the road this fall on his headlining Easy Does It Tour, set to hit 15 cities throughout September and October. Special guests George Birge, Josh Ross and Zach John King will join him on select dates. Next week, fans can catch Scott at CMA Fest in Nashville, where he will perform at Spotify House on June 6 and Nissan Stadium on June 8.

Easy Does It Track Listing:

“What He’ll Never Have” (Dylan Scott, Logan Robinson, Ricky Rowton, Robbie Gatlin) “I Hate Whiskey” (Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray, Jon Kraft, Jaxson Free) “Easy Does It” (Chris DuBois, Jeb Gipson, Jordan Gray) “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” (Dylan Scott, Ashley Gorley, Ryan Vojtesak, John Bryon, Taylor Phillips) “Twice” (Charlie Handsome, Jaxson Free, John Byron, Taylor Phillips) “Country Till I Die” (Benjamin Joel Johnson, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron) “Back Forty” (Adam Craig, Kyle Clark, Patrick Murphy) “Smoke Follows Beauty” (Danny Majic, Jessi Alexander, Jordan Gray, Trannie Anderson) “You’d Think I Was A Cowboy” (Dylan Scott, Will Weatherly, Jaxson Free, Michael Whitworth) “Till I Can’t, I Will” (Dylan Scott, Taylor Phillips, Jesse Frasure, Chase McGill, Ashley Gorley) “I Owe You One” (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Mark Holman, Ernest K. Smith)

